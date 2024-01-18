New And Unique Hand Tool Helps People Apply Clothing And Operate Zippers With Only One Hand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Anita J. of Bridgeton, NJ is the creator of the Halter Helper, a hand tool designed to assist people with pulling up clothing garments or applying a zipper with a single hand. The device features clamps and a small hook which work in conjunction to secure the device to clothing and to easily grasp a zipper. The clamps are attached to shirts, pants, dresses, halter tops, and other clothing to be easily pulled upward. Users can independently pull their clothing onto the body without exerting considerable strength and dexterity.The device is comprised of a polished metal material and is available in different colors and designs. It is telescopically extendable in both directions, featuring two clamp mechanisms and a hook for grasping the zipper. The stationary hook is attached to the top opening of the zipper for easy application. The hook can rotate depending on usage with the zipper. Each clamp features serrated grippers to maintain a firm, secure grip on any type of clothing garment material. The tool offers a way for people to independently get dressed and apply their clothing/zippers without requiring extensive physical effort.The market for dressing aids is typically part of the broader assistive devices and adaptive equipment market, which caters to individuals with mobility challenges or disabilities. This market encompasses a wide variety of products designed to enhance independence in daily activities, including dressing. Alternatively, these types of products could be used by anyone looking to improve convenience when dressing themselves-users can apply clothing and adjust zippers without putting themselves into awkward and uncomfortable positions. While these devices are useful, they are typically made as tools with a singular function. The Halter Helper combines both functionalities into a single, easy to use tool. Innovation created by the Halter Helper would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line to increase sales and profits.Anita filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Halter Helper product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Halter Helper can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

