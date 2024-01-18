Operation Gratitude Announces New Executive Director After Nationwide Search

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA , January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Operation Gratitude, the nationwide non-profit organization that sends Care Packages to our country's Service Members, First Responders, and Veterans, has announced the appointment of a new Executive Director after an extensive nationwide search.



The organization's Board of Directors has named Meg Barron, a seasoned non-profit professional with over three decades of experience, as the new Executive Director of Operation Gratitude. Meg has a proven track record of leading successful fundraising campaigns and building strong partnerships with key stakeholders in the non-profit sector.



"I am thrilled to pass the torch to Meg as the new Executive Director of Operation Gratitude. With her experience and passion for our mission, I am confident that the organization will continue to thrive and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those who serve our country and communities," said Carolyn Blashek, Founder of Operation Gratitude.



Meg added, "I am honored to take on this new role at Operation Gratitude and continue the organization's important work of showing our Military, Veterans, and First Responders how much we appreciate their service and sacrifice. I look forward to working with the volunteers, supporters and staff of Operation Gratitude.



Operation Gratitude was founded in 2003 and has since delivered nearly four million Care Packages to those who serve. The organization relies on donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations to fund its programs and fill its care packages.



"We are delighted to welcome Meg Barron as the new Executive Director of Operation Gratitude," said Marty Martin, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "With Meg's leadership and expertise, we know that Operation Gratitude will continue to engage more and more Americans and make a positive impact on the lives of those who serve."



