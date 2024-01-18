TWELVE SOLDIERS CELEBRATING CHARACTER & COURAGE WHILE SUPPORTING LGBTQ CAUSES ALL YEAR. DEBUTS FEBRUARY 1, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TWELVE SOLDIERS First Issue Cover of Bruce Cohen

Twelve Soldiers Is A Monthly Issue That Will Feature A Different LGBTQ Social Justice Warrior Who Has Used Their Position To Affect Change In The Community

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TWELVE SOLDIERSCELEBRATING CHARACTER & COURAGEWHILE SUPPORTING LGBTQ CAUSES ALL YEAR.DEBUTS FEBRUARY 1, 2024Acclaimed Photographer And Artist Paul Robinson Launches THE TWELVE SOLDIERS PROJECT To Honor Warriors In The Struggle For LGBTQ Rights, Representation, And Justice And To Raise Awareness And Funds For The Causes They Care About.TWELVE SOLDIERS Is A Year-Long Series Of Photographs And Articles That Each Month Will Feature A Different LGBTQ Social Justice Warrior Who Has Used Their Position, Their Celebrity, Or Their Downright Determination To Affect Change In The LGBTQ Community.Each Honoree Receives A $1000 Donation To The Charity Of His, Her Or Their Choice From NEFT VodkaTHE TWELVE SOLDIERS PROJECT Is Available To View Each Month Starting February 1st AtWith portraits by Paul Robinson and interviews by Alan Uphold, TWELVE SOLDIERS uplifts, elevates and raises awareness for LGBTQ causes year-round. Spotlighting 12 leaders, in the LGBTQ community, TWELVE SOLDIERS appears monthly with profiles of personal action and collective change. Through images and interviews, TWELVE SOLDIERS showcases the lives of leaders working to change the world. Centering compassion, care and community, TWELVE SOLDIERS wins the battle for hearts and minds.Opening with Oscar and Tony Award-winning producer Bruce Cohen ("American Beauty", "Rustin", "Milk", "Silver Linings Playbook"), veteran political activist, fundraiser and co-Chair of the President's Committee on the Arts, TWELVE SOLDIERS celebrates his life-long commitment to justice, civil rights and opportunity for all. Bruce explains his journey from 4-year-old canvasser to the heights of the entertainment business as the result of a steady focus on issues, characters and stories that matter.Monthly updates feature luminaries like comedian Margaret Cho, fundraiser George Valencia and Fenty CEO Hilary Super among others, sharing their experience and achievement through conversation and photos. At year's end, all 12 of the profiles will be bound and published as a limited-edition volume, with proceeds distributed equally among the Soldiers' favorite charities.In addition to the tribute of words and images, each honoree receives a $1000 donation to the charity of his, her or their choice from NEFT Vodka.You and your audience can view the latest, and past, issues of THE TWELVE SOLDIERS PROJECT by visitingPaul Robinson is a photography based, mixed media contemporary artist located in Los Angeles who regularly works and exhibits in London, Hong Kong, and Los Angeles and has been collected throughout the United States, Europe Asia, and the Middle East. His images are a unique and sometimes whimsical blend of story and image, usually layering or juxtaposing people and their surroundings. Paul Robinson is the Chief Creative Officer for NEFT Vodka and the creator of THE TWELVE SOLDIERS PROJECT.Alan Uphold is a communication consultant, speechwriter, and public speaking professor who began his career as a publicist at Warner Brothers in 1992. Between continuing as a celebrity and corporate publicist as well as teaching, Uphold has volunteered innumerable hours as a board member for Human Rights Campaign, Equality California, Trans Chorus of Los Angeles and Stonewall National Museum & Archives, among others. He currently splits his time between Tavira, Portugal and Palm Springs, California with his husband, Jeff, and their rescue dog, Tucker.NEFT Vodka is a Premium Austrian vodka that believes the world is a better place when diversity is celebrated, and people come together to lift, support, and bring awareness to communities and individuals who may be underrepresented.

Paul Robinson

THE TWELVE SOLDIERS PROJECT

+1 323 394-6388

email us here