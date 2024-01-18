Simple Life Unveils New Duplex Option For Sale In Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rendering of the Keyton Villas

Simple Life at Lakeshore unveils new Keyton Villas planned for the Lakeshore community located in Central Florida.

- Gabriel Wahila, Director of Home Design and ConstructionOXFORD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simple Life, a homebuilder specializing in tiny and small homes, added a Duplex option for sale in their Florida community. Simple Life will build attached Keyton Villas that will be available to homebuyers at a price starting in the low $200s. This new project follows the overwhelming need for smaller footprints and high-quality homes at an affordable price point.These attached villas, or duplexes, will consist of two units of both 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Each duplex will also include an attached garage, a utility room, stainless steel appliances, and an abundance of windows. This new offering is a direct reflection of requests and comments given by prospective buyers.As with every model currently available in this Oxford community, the Keyton Villas integrates beautifully a connection to the outdoors. As Gabriel Wahila, Director of Home Design and Construction at Simple Life mentioned it: ''The Keyton intentionally invites natural light into the living areas, while connecting the interior spaces with Lakeshore 's stunning natural beauty.'' The addition of natural light truly is a staple of this Florida multi-unit design.The Keyton Villas Model is currently available for built as a single-family home in the mid $200s. Simple Life also plans on adding a one-bedroom option for both the single-family and multi-unit of the Keyton. This one-bedroom floorplan will be available for purchase by potential homebuyers later in the development of their Oxford community.Lakeshore fosters a serene ambiance, encouraging residents to savor the joys of simple living. While this community is peaceful and away from the hustle and bustle, it is still close to everything. Lakeshore is close to The Villages, less than an hour north of Orlando, and about an hour from Ocala.For more information about Simple Life at Lakeshore and the Keyton Villas, please visit simple-life or contact ...About Simple Life: Simple Life, creates communities for people who prefer living life over maintaining things. Their vision is to reduce the costs associated with master-planned communities. They take a simpler approach that focuses on efficient community design with affordable, site-built, and manufactured homes and high-quality amenities. With these elements – and inspiring homeowners – Simple Life has turned the usual building model on its head.

