First In Idaho To Offer New Laser For Men's Bladder Issues

- Dr. Austen SladeBOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Slade Urology at Capital Surgical Associates is the first urologist in Idaho to offer advanced prostate and kidney stones procedures with the Lumenis® PulseTM 120H with Moses Technology, elevating the level of care now available in the region.“I'm excited to be offering state-of-the-art procedures made possible by the Moses Technology,” said Dr. Austen Slade.“Moses technology increases our ability to provide a minimally invasive procedure to alleviate symptoms of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) without incisions or need for catheters.”The Lumenis® PulseTM 120H is the most advanced and versatile laser used to reduce or eliminate symptoms tied to BPH, as well as both simple and complex urinary stones. Moses Technology, unlike traditional lasers, enables increased surgical precision, minimizes bleeding, and allows for shorter procedure times.Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP), a procedure for BPH, uses the Moses laser to clear obstructive prostate tissue regardless of size, preventing the need for major surgery or less effective procedures such as a TURP. This procedure uses focused laser energy to peel away excess prostate tissue that obstructs urine flow and causes other issues in men, like waking up frequently to urinate or bothersome urinary urgency that can cause leakage of urine.The HoLEP surgery with the Moses laser allows for fewer side effects, minimal bleeding, and quicker recovery than traditional prostate surgeries, empowering men to resume most activities as early as the next day. In addition, the procedure has been shown to have unparalleled durability, meaning for most men, this will be the only prostate procedure they ever need.“Most men don't want to take prostate and urinary medications for the rest of their life; as a leader in the medical community, I'm focused on finding best-in-class and minimally invasive technologies for men to get their life back and to prevent lifetime exposure to these substances,” said Dr. Slade.“This Lumenis technology represents a milestone for the greater Boise community and Idaho as a whole. We will continue making such investments to deliver the most advanced care.”About Dr. Slade UrologyDr. Slade, a Boise-based Urlogist , brings state-of-the-art endourology treatment to Idaho. The only fellowship-trained Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and male urinary specialist in the area, Dr. Slade provides minimally invasive treatment plans tailored to the individual patient. Trained under renowned urological experts James Lingeman, Marcelino Rivera, and Tim Large, Dr. Slade is dedicated to providing the best care possible.Learn more about Dr. Slade Urology:

