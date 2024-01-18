Floyd's 99 Barbershop Ranks #380 On Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENWOOD VILLAGE,

Floyd's 99 Barbershop (Floyd's),

the full-service haircare franchise known for its expert services in an amplified environment, was recognized as one of the top 500

franchises

in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. Franchise 500® ranks Floyd's as #380 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.



Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Floyd's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"Being ranked on Entrepreneur's prestigious list is a tremendous accomplishment that represents all the hard work of our devoted franchise owners and franchise support team," said Paul O'Brien, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Floyd's. "This is a testament to how committed the Floyd's team is to continuing the growth of our brand across the country."

In 2023, Floyd's put an emphasis on franchise growth, highlighted by naming longtime employee Karen O'Brien as President and partnering with FranDevCo , a franchise development company specializing in emerging and growth-oriented franchise brands. Additionally, the brand opened doors to 10 new shops last year with another 12 expected to open this year.

ABOUT FLOYD'S 99 BARBERSHOP

Floyd's 99 Barbershop is a family-owned company, established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien on the principle that success is driven by providing superior client service and that satisfied employees result in satisfied clients. From the diverse styles and personalities of the stylists and barbers, to the signature rock-and-roll poster wall plastered with a time machine of music memorabilia, Floyd's 99 is creating a welcoming, all-inclusive environment while offering custom haircuts, colors, waxing, and shaves to everyone, including men, women, and children. Floyd's 99 Barbershop operates 137 locations in 15 states. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" floydsbarbersho .

