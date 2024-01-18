4Sight Unveils New Compass Ingredient Report To Make Brand Portfolio's Future Ready

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 4Sight

Clients Can Prevent Costly Recalls and Last-Minute Reformulations with AI Generated, Objective Scoring to Get Ahead of Risks (and Opportunities)

Instead of waiting for the legal, regulatory or economic fallout from the latest 'villain' ingredient or lagging behind competition when a new 'hero' ingredient hits the market,

4Sight is introducing the Compass Ingredient Report – a comprehensive objective report with the ability for clients to pick from 20,000+ ingredients.

"Almost every day we read about companies losing millions of dollars due to 'villain ingredients' – ingredients that can cause damage to human health or the environment, or losing out on the newest 'hero ingredient'. With an overabundance of new data and the velocity of its spread, it's impossible for companies to stay on top of what ingredients in their products could be next," said 4Sight CEO Mark

Jeffreys, a former P&G Executive. "4Sight's Compass Ingredient Report takes the guesswork out of it, empowering everyone from executives and marketing leaders to R&D formulators and PR executives to Future Ready their ingredient and brand portfolio."

Leveraging machine learning algorithms originally developed for the Department of Defense, 4Sight's approach is grounded in synthesizing billions of data points and highlighting only relevant risks and opportunities between the 20,000+ ingredients and a Medical Library of Science disease or environmental condition. 4Sight then scores that science and market data separately and tracks their sentiment and score over time to understand sparks from new data that might spread.

"The Compass Ingredient Report takes this capability further by discovering insights and pinpointing specific actions available at our clients' fingertips. It takes the guesswork out of making your ingredient portfolio Future Ready," said Dr. Richard Hughes, 4Sight co-founder and Professor of Physics at the Ohio State University.



