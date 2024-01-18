Intellectual Property Law Firm Heim, Payne & Chorush Adds Patent Attorney Lily Glick In Houston

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston-based

intellectual property law firm Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP , is welcoming patent attorney Lily Glick as its newest associate.

Ms. Glick focuses on patent litigation, drawing upon her engineering background to skillfully represent clients in various industries. She has hit the ground running at Heim, Payne & Chorush on matters involving 5G technology, self-driving technology, and innovations in the semiconductor industry.

"Lily brings a lot to the table for our intellectual property clients based on her background as a registered patent attorney and licensed professional engineer, which fits our firm perfectly," says firm partner Les Payne .

Ms. Glick is registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and most recently worked at a national intellectual property law firm before joining Heim, Payne & Chorush.

Ms. Glick's work is bolstered by her legal and engineering experience, which includes biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, software, oil and gas services, semiconductors, augmented reality, optics, and additional areas involving cutting-edge technologies.

Before law school, Ms. Glick spent five years as a chemical engineer, utilizing computational fluid dynamics modeling to optimize gas detector locations and facilitating process hazard analysis reviews.

Ms. Glick is a cum laude graduate of The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where she was named Editor of the Year for the school's technology law journal after earning her undergraduate degree in chemical engineering, cum laude, at Ohio State.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and its work, visit .

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP