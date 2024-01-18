(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Diverse portfolio includes Leadville Trail 100 MTB, Chicago Half Marathon, UNBOUND Gravel, Miami Marathon, Sea Otter Classic, Big Sugar Classic, and more; Early access available to Life Time Members

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH ), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand that operates more than 170 athletic country clubs across North America, has released its 2024 lineup of its owned and produced athletic events. Composed of cycling and running events, the portfolio spans 11 states and draws participants from around the world, helping them embrace their endurance sports passions and live healthy, happy lives. Unique to Life Time Athletic Events is that they are part of Life Time's comprehensive ecosystem of healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment destinations, programs, events and services for people 90 days to 90+ years old.

Life Time Athletic Events unveils 2024 calendar featuring iconic mountain biking, gravel cycling, and road + trail running events.

Continue Reading

"Within the running and cycling event sectors - particularly in gravel cycling - participants are demanding unique, iconic experiences with meaningful engagements," said Michelle Duffy, Life Time Senior Director of Event Marketing. "At Life Time, we've established a track record of delivering experiences that exceed participant expectations, while empowering them to lead healthier, happier Lives through our immersive, unforgettable events."

2024 Life Time athletic events highlights:



The return of the

Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda race series for its third season, featuring seven iconic gravel and mountain bike events in which 60 athletes will compete for an increased $300,000 prize purse.

The launch of

Call of a Life Time, Season 2 will premiere on January 26. The docuseries follows the drama, excitement, competition, and camaraderie that made up the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix series. Season 1 has already garnered nearly a million views on the Life Time Grand Prix YouTube channel . Life Time members receive early access registration one week prior to the registration dates highlighted below.

The 2024 Life Time athletic events lineup includes:



January 27-28:

Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon presented by Free People , Fla. The Tropical 5K (Saturday) is a favorite warm-up to Sunday's marquee marathon and half marathon distances. More than 22,000 athletes will hit the pavement on one of the nation's most scenic courses to be dubbed #MiamiFamous. The Marathon, Half Marathon, and Tropical 5K are sold out.

March 3:

Baptist Health 305 Half Marathon and 5K , Fla. - A fast and flat run through the coastal streets of Miami and Miami Beach makes for a much-loved destination race for more than 3,000 runners. Registration is now open.

April 18-21:

Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental , Calif. - The world's premier cycling festival complete with competitive racing and recreational tours takes place over four days in beautiful Monterey, Calif. Registration for events and camping is now open. View the full schedule of events here . The Sea Otter Fuego XL race is the first Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda event and is a Leadville Trail 100 qualifier. Registration is now open.

May 19:

Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 10K , Ill. - This half marathon and 10K celebrates the city's emergence from winter hibernation and delivers an intimate urban setting with a gorgeous lakefront course. Registration is now open.

June 1:

Life Time UNBOUND Gravel, Kan. - The cherished, ultra-endurance bicycling challenge of 25, 50, 100, 200, or 350 miles of tough gravel through the Flint Hills of Kansas. The 2024 lottery results for the XL event were announced on Dec. 20, 2023. The lottery for the rest of the events will take place between Jan. 5-20, 2024. Results will be announced on Jan. 25, 2024. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.

June 29:

Life Time Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half presented by La Sportiva , Colo. - Moving to a later date in June than previous years, participants run through the historic mining district's challenging old mining roads and trails, hitting a peak altitude of 13,185 feet with breathtaking views. The Marathon and Heavy Half are sold out.

June 29:

Life Time Cycling Lutsen 99er, Minn. - This Leadville Trail 100 MTB qualifier is 99 miles with 7,000 feet of climbing. The course is made up of 7% singletrack, 10% pavement, 40% snowmobile/ski trail, 43% Forest Service Road and 100% fun! All distances are now sold out.

July 13:

Life Time Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery , Utah - An annual favorite for many, this event remains in the heart of cyclists around the country as an ultimate test of endurance. Ride through the captivating landscape of Utah's Tushar Mountains. Registration opens on Jan. 23, 2024. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.

July 6:

Life Time Silver Rush 50 Run presented by La Sportiva , Colo. - Take on a 50-mile tour of some of the toughest portions of the Leadville Trail 100 course. The race starts at 10,200 feet above sea level and reaches 12,000 feet on four separate occasions to prepare you for the pinnacle Leadville Trail 100 Run. Registration is now open.

July 7:

Life Time Silver Rush 50 MTB , Colo. - Cut the Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB in half, remove all the easy parts, throw in technical descents, burning lungs, and wild animals and you'll have a good understanding of what this challenging race entails. Registration is now open.

July 20:

Life Time Cycling Tahoe Trail MTB, Calif. - Ride through breathtaking pine forests and across breathtaking summits with your choice of a single 50K loop, or two rounds for a chance to qualify for the Leadville Trail 100 MTB. Registration is now open.

July 26-28:

Life Time Leadville Stage Race, Colo. - Some say it's more leisurely than the single-day race while others consider it a more difficult challenge as fatigue has time to set in. This race takes you along the famed Leadville Trail 100 MTB route over three days. This event is sold out.

August 10:

Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB , Colo. - Known as the race of all races, you'll need to dig deep into an inexhaustible well of guts, grit, and determination to conquer 100 miles across the high-altitude terrain of the Colorado Rockies. The 2024 lottery results were announced on Jan. 8, 2024. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.

August 11:

Life Time Leadville Trail 10K Run presented by La Sportiva , Colo. - Held the weekend of the historic Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB, the Leadville 10K Run is the shortest in the series but covers the first and last 3.1 miles of the infamous Leadville Trail 100 Run. Registration is now open.

August 17-18:

Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva , Colo. - This is it – the legendary "Race Across The Sky" 100-mile run, where it all started back in 1983, and where legends are created and limits are tested from altitudes of 9,200 to 12,600 feet. The 2024 Lottery results were announced on January 8, 2024.



September 14:

Life Time Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival presented by Trek , Wis. - Ride amongst beautiful autumn foliage. Each year, thousands of enthusiastic off-road bicyclists take part in this trek descending the towns of Cable and Hayward in northwestern Wisconsin. Registration is now open. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.

September 29:

Life Time Chicago Half Marathon & 5K presented by HOKA , Ill. - This race highlights Chicago's south shore and is the only event to shut down both lanes of Lake Shore Drive to offer traffic-free views, finishing at the Statue of the Republic. Registration is now open.

September 28:

Life Time The Rad Dirt Fest , Colo. - Entering its third year, this eclectic event takes place in Trinidad, Colorado amongst the remote and rugged Spanish Peaks. Registration opens on Feb. 1, 2024.

October 13:

Life Time Little Sugar MTB , Ark. - Take on the best mountain bike trails that Bentonville and Bella Vista have to offer! 100K, 50K, or 20K courses available that will have your legs burning and heart pumping. This second-year event is a Leadville Trail 100 MTB qualifier. Registration opens on March 1, 2024.

October 19:

Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda , Ark. - Entering its third year, Life Time designed this course from the ground up to incorporate Northwest Arkansas' beautiful fall foliage while remaining challenging even for seasoned cyclists. There is a 100-mile or 50-mile race distance. Registration opens on March 1, 2024. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.

November 2:

Life Time Austin Rattler MTB & Life Time Austin Rattler Run , Texas - Saddle up for a Texas mountain biking or running favorite. The MTB offers a 20-mile loop course (with the option to do 60 miles as a Leadville qualifier). The run course features 10 miles of singletrack fire roads and granite formations (with the option to do 30 miles as a Leadville qualifier). Registration for the MTB and Run events is now open.

November 28:

Life Time Turkey Trot Chicago , Ill. - Join fellow runners, joggers, and walkers at Chicago's largest and most iconic Thanksgiving Day race. Registration opens Spring 2024. November 28:

Baptist Health Turkey Trot Miami 5K/10K & Kids Race owned and produced by Life Time , Fla. - Offering a distance for every age and pace, this family-friendly race takes place in beautiful, sunny Tropical Park. Registration is now open.

Life Time Athletic Events also provide the opportunity to inspire Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life through the Life Time Foundation 's charity slot program. This program allows athletes to bypass registration lotteries by fundraising for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which, through financial grants and direct action, helps schools serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; champions physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and supports forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives.

For more information about all Life Time athletic events including event registrations, visit .

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platforms.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.