GA Telesis Engine Services Announces The First CFM56-7B And CFM LPT Module Engine Disassembly At The US Facility

"We are thrilled with the continued success of our strategic growth initiatives at GATES US . The inaugural disassembly with AES illustrates how our valued customers recognize and appreciate the tremendous value generated by our centrally located US facility. I am proud to witness the tangible results of our efforts, and we remain dedicated to fostering strong partnerships, delivering exceptional value, and further solidifying our position as a leader in the market," said Russ Shelton, President of GA Telesis Engine Services US .

GA Telesis

is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis EcosystemTM, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing Component Solutions , Leasing/Financing , Logistics Solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis EcosystemTM provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

About GA Telesis Engine Services

GA Telesis Engine Services

(GATES)

is a fully integrated subsidiary of GA Telesis , offering customers a seamless engine solution that combines high-quality repair and overhaul services as well as world-class supply chain services.

The GATES facility is based in Helsinki, Finland, and operates under FAA, EASA, CAAC, TCCA, DGAC, GACA, ANAC, and ECAA approvals for CFM56-5B, CFM56-7B, and General Electric CF6-80C2 turbine engines.

GATES has an integrated test cell capable of up to 100,000 pounds of thrust and can overhaul up to 200 engines per year. GATES Go-Team is also one of the few companies authorized by EASA to perform remote repairs on engines that are installed on aircraft.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC.


















