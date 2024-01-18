FOOD LIABILITY INSURANCE PROGRAM (FLIP) ADDS WORKERS' COMPENSATION AND GENERAL LIABILITY COVERAGE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ushering a New Era in Worker's Protection Coverage, The New Policies Offer Full Protection to Small Business Owners Working in the Food Service Industry

Food Liability Insurance Program (FLIP) , a national insurance program designed for small to mid-sized operators in the food industry, announced today the addition of Worker's Compensation Insurance coverage to its trusted insurance product portfolio. With this addition to its offerings, FLIP aims to fill a crucial gap for its current and future customers by creating a one-stop shop for often complicated business and employee coverage needs.

"In the complicated environment our food vendor customers operate in, workers' compensation insurance is historically difficult to navigate. We've listened to the concerns and specific needs of our customers, taken the time to tailor this offering to their needs and take pride in being able to support them and their valued employees with this addition to our services," said Daryle Stafford, CEO of Veracity Insurance, the parent company to FLIP. "We are dedicated to providing services that contribute to our customers' success and streamline their operations."

FLIP's workers' compensation insurance is designed to serve the unique needs of food industry operators and provides comprehensive coverage, ensuring businesses and the employees that keep them running are taken care of in the event of workplace injuries. This includes, but is not limited to, businesses operating food trucks and trailers where employees are constantly on the move as well as home-based bakers and caterers who may have employees assisting with food preparation and delivery. Workers' compensation covers the benefits mandated by each individual state's workers' compensation laws, encompassing medical and hospital expenses necessary for an employee's recovery from work-related injuries or illnesses and funeral costs in the unfortunate event of an employee's death.

The need for workers' compensation insurance extends beyond legal requirements. While many states mandate its purchase for businesses that exceed a designated number of employees, the reality is that accidents can happen in any workplace, no matter how stringent safety procedures are. From slip-and-fall accidents in a kitchen to severe burns or muscle strains, unexpected incidents can disrupt operations and pose financial challenges. FLIP's new coverage seeks to reduce the stress these types of accidents can place on a business. The new addition of Worker's Compensation compliments FLIP's Employers' Liability coverage, which covers expenses for which your business may be held liable, but are not covered by workers' compensation laws, such as legal fees if an injured employee decides to file a lawsuit. It's an indispensable shield for your business, ensuring that both your employees and your company are protected in case of workplace accidents.

One-Stop Shop: Simplify Your Coverage

Through FLIP, food vendor businesses are able to relieve stress around complicated insurance policies by bundling their workers' compensation insurance with general liability policy under one trusted insurance provider catered to their needs. This streamlined approach saves business owners and operators valuable time while their coverage is seamlessly integrated. When small business owners choose FLIP for their workers' compensation insurance needs, they gain access to a host of benefits that make protecting their business easier and more efficient.

Effortless Check Out

Veracity understands the importance of convenience for business owners and operators doing it all. With FLIP, users can enjoy a hassle-free online checkout process that eliminates the need to speak with an agent in order to add workers' compensation to their policy. The user-friendly interface makes it easy for businesses to protect themselves from potentially disastrous claims and places control back in their hands.

Protecting What Matters Most

As part of the application process, Veracity will request the business's payroll information. The Company wants to assure clients that they take the security of both the business and its employees seriously. This sensitive information will remain confidential, as Veracity requires it solely to prepare the policy accurately.

About Veracity Insurance (parent company of FLIP)

Veracity Insurance is recognized for providing exclusive programs with in-house underwriting and binding authority, working alongside A-rated carriers. We pride ourselves on offering fast turnaround times for our retail agents and specialize in a wide range of insurance solutions, including Product Liability, Program Management, General Liability and Surplus Lines Filing.

Discover the future of workers' compensation insurance with FLIP by Veracity Insurance. Simplify your coverage, protect your business, and experience unmatched convenience today.

