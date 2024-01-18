Wealth Management Platform Market Report 2024 | Upcoming Trends, Demand, Growth And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Wealth Management Platform Market Report by Advisory Model (Hybrid, Robo Advisory, Human Advisory), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), Business Function (Reporting, Performance Management, Financial Advice Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Portfolio, Accounting and Trading Management, and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), End Use Industry (Banks, Brokerage Firms, Investment Management Firms, Trading and Exchange Firms, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global wealth management platform market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Wealth Management Platform Industry:

Growing Demand for Personalized Financial Services:

The escalating demand for wealth management platforms due to the rising need for personalized financial services among individuals is propelling the growth of the market. In line with this, people are seeking tailored solutions that align with their specific financial objectives, risk tolerances, and long-term aspirations. Moreover, wealth management platforms offer data-driven insights that enable advisors to craft highly customized investment strategies. Furthermore, these platforms empower financial advisors to engage with clients on a deeper level, understanding their unique circumstances.

Technological Advancements:

The integration of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics, in wealth management platforms is impelling the market growth. These innovations enable wealth management platforms to deliver superior insights, risk assessments, and investment recommendations. Additionally, AI-driven algorithms analyze vast datasets in real-time and identify market trends and opportunities. ML models continuously refine their strategies based on historical performance, leading to more informed investment decisions. Data analytics provides a comprehensive view of the portfolio of investors, facilitating precise risk management and asset allocation.

Regulatory Changes:

Governing agencies and regulatory bodies are frequently updating their guidelines and compliance requirements as financial markets are becoming more complex. This dynamic regulatory landscape necessitates a flexible and adaptable approach from financial institutions. In line with this, wealth management platforms are equipped with features that enable financial institutions to stay compliant with the latest regulations. They offer robust reporting tools, risk assessment algorithms, and audit trials, which are valuable in ensuring adherence to regulatory standards. Moreover, these platforms streamline the process of implementing changes in response to new regulations and reducing operational complexities.

Avaloq (NEC Corporation)

Backbase

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Comarch SA

Crealogix AG

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Infosys Limited

Profile Systems and Software S.A.

Prometeia S.p.A

SEI Investments Company

SS&C Technologies Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited Temenos Headquarters SA.

Wealth Management Platform Market Report Segmentation:

Hybrid

Robo Advisory Human Advisory

Human advisory represented the largest segment due to the complexity of financial planning.



On-premises Cloud-based

Cloud-based accounted for the largest market share on account of the rising need for enhanced scalability.



Reporting

Performance Management

Financial Advice Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Portfolio, Accounting and Trading Management Others

On the basis of the business function, the market has been divided into reporting, performance management, financial advice management, risk and compliance management, portfolio, accounting and trading management, and others.

Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Based on the enterprise size, the market has been bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.



Banks

Brokerage Firms

Investment Management Firms

Trading and Exchange Firms Others

Banks hold the biggest market share as they can easily integrate wealth management platforms into their existing range of services.



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the wealth management platform market, which can be attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies like big data and artificial intelligence (AI).





Global Wealth Management Platform Market Trends:

The growing adoption of wealth management platforms due to the rising focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) is offering a positive market outlook. Investors are increasingly seeking opportunities that align with their values and ethical considerations. Wealth management platforms provide tools to integrate ESG criteria into investment decisions.

The increasing employment of wealth management platforms due to the rapid digitalization in the financial sector is impelling the market growth. Moreover, financial institutions are investing in technology to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve client experiences.

