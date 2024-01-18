Loeb Announces Holly Pratti Joins As Vice President Of Business Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Holly Pratti Brings Deep Experience in Alternative Lending to the Company

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holly Pratti has joined the team at Loeb as Vice President of Business Development and brings along almost a decade of experience in delivering specialized alternative lending solutions. Holly begins her journey at Loeb brimming with excitement and enthusiasm about creating game-changing machinery and equipment solutions for both clients and customers alike.

As Vice President of Business Development, Holly embodies Loeb's core value of loyal stewardship to help ensure that the company's clients experience the greatest possible financial success. Holly's prior experience includes a wide spectrum of alternative financing solutions including asset-based credit facilities, bridge loans, factoring, and purchase order financing.

"With Holly on board, our company will be able to offer even more robust solutions to our clients," said Loeb's President Howard Newman. "She brings just the right balance of know-how and reputation to keep our clients happy and Loeb at the head of the pack."

About Loeb:

Since 1880, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets by managing the equipment lifecycle. Loeb monetizes industrial assets through acquisitions, sales, valuations, and financing. Visit us at

