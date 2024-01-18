AAA Northeast Takes Top Honors In Resonate’S Annual Customer Of The Year Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consumer Intelligence Firm Also Recognized LERMA and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for Their Powerful Use of Data-Driven Insights

RESTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate , the pioneer of AI-driven consumer data and intelligence, today announced the winners of its annual Customer of the Year program, designed to recognize the brands, agencies and media companies that best leverage the powerful data and analytics capabilities of Resonate's AI-powered tools. This year's winners are: AAA Northeast (Overall Customer of the Year), LERMA (Agency of the Year), and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Media and Entertainment Customer of the Year).



“Resonate was built on the premise of leveraging technology to empower leading brands, agencies and media companies with the richest understanding of audiences so they can build unbreakable, profitable relationships with their customers. It's who we are. Passion for this pursuit is ingrained in our culture,” said Bryan Gernert, Chief Executive Officer of Resonate.“A key ingredient to fueling our human-centric culture is celebrating the many ways our customers use our Resonate platform and services to drive their growth.”

“Our partnership with Resonate has been terrific for us, and we've truly enjoyed working with the product and team there,” said John Garubba, Managing Director, Digital and Media Marketing, at AAA Northeast. "The thing that makes Resonate unique is that its tools give us the ability to dig down into the data and not just use it in a black-box situation. The ability to dial into nuanced audience insights through Resonate has been a game-changer."

For the annual Customer of the Year program, Resonate team members nominate customers with the most powerful data-driven stories of how Resonate Ignite has helped them grow. Then a company-wide vote is held. The winner is chosen by the Resonate team based on the most creative, compelling, comprehensive use of Resonate's tools and the impact to the customers' businesses.

“From an advertising perspective, we have seen really great results using Resonate data and insights to drive increased spend and revenue from our clients,” said Micah Beatty, Director of Digital Strategy at Cox Enterprises.“The AI-driven Resonate Ignite platform helps us build more powerful advertiser proposals. At the same time, if we get a question on the fly as to whether we can reach a particular audience, we can immediately jump in the platform and be able to say, 'Yes, here's the segment, the audience and the potential reach.' We can get advertisers and prospects those answers very quickly.”

"Even when we're using traditional platforms to reach audiences, we're able to make those campaigns better and smarter by enhancing them with the best data that's out there and the best measurement solutions that exist,” said Caitlyn Banowsky, Media Strategy Principal at LERMA of Resonate's AI-powered consumer data and intelligence. "Being able to activate using Resonate-not just model audiences, and see where people are, but also activate against that specified audience-is huge. We know that our clients' dollars are being invested against people who are curious, and who want to hear from us."

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is a pioneer in AI-driven data and intelligence, delivering proprietary, privacy-safe consumer data for insights, analysis and activation. The Resonate data set includes more than 14,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that holistically describe more than 230 million U.S. individuals. Resonate data is delivered through data append, the easy-to-use Resonate Ignite platform or through the highly rated Resonate Managed Media Services. Hundreds of companies use Resonate to drive more effective marketing strategy and execution fueled by a more comprehensive understanding of their audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why people choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes.

