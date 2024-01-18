Cold Jet To Showcase Cutting-Edge Sustainable Dry Ice Solutions At NPE2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOVELAND, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cold Jet , a global leader in dry ice cleaning and production solutions, is excited to announce its participation at the NPE 2024 (National Plastics Expo). As an industry pioneer, Cold Jet will be at booth W5371 , in the West Hall, presenting a range of innovative technologies and offering attendees the chance to win a state-of-the-art i 3 MicroClean® smart blaster for their company, valued at $40,000.



NPE® is the largest plastics trade show in the Americas with more than 55,000 leaders from over 110 countries representing every industry. This event showcases the newest innovations in plastics, materials, and manufacturing solutions, bringing together everything you need to advance your business in a single location.

"Our participation at NPE 2024 is a testament to Cold Jet's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. We are delighted to be part of one of the most innovative business events in the world. At Cold Jet, we see this as an incredible opportunity to showcase our cutting-edge technologies, engage with industry leaders, and demonstrate how our solutions are redefining the landscape of industrial cleaning. NPE 2024 is not just an event; it's a celebration of progress, and we can't wait to be at the forefront of it,” says Christian Rogiers, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing.

Why visit Cold Jet's Booth at NPE?

Live Demonstrations and Product Showcase:

Cold Jet will captivate visitors with live dry ice blasting demonstrations featuring the i 3 MicroClean® , PCS® 60 , and the IceRocket PLT . Come to Cold Jet's booth and pull the trigger yourself to see the magic of dry ice. Additionally, the company will introduce its latest addition, the PE 80 pelletizer , a low-volume dry ice maker. Cold Jet will do live demonstrations of the PE 80 making dry ice at their booth! These cutting-edge technologies are designed to revolutionize cleaning and surface preparation applications across industries.







*Pictured from left to right: PCS® 60, IceRocket PLT, i3 MicroClean® 2, PE 80

Win a $40,000 i 3 MicroClean® 2 Smart Blaster:

Eligible attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to win the i 3 MicroClean® , a smart blaster equipped with advanced features for efficient and effective cleaning. Valued at $40,000, this giveaway exemplifies Cold Jet's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation.



ESG Greenhouse Gas Reduction Solutions:

Explore sustainable solutions with Cold Jet to meet your Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. Discover ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize your carbon footprint.



Improving OEE Scores:

Learn how Cold Jet's technologies can contribute to enhancing Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) scores, ultimately improving operational efficiency.



Remote Monitoring with Cold Jet CONNECT:

Discover the future of cleaning process management with Cold Jet CONNECT . Learn how remote monitoring can optimize your cleaning operations and increase productivity. Meet with a Cold Jet customer service rep and be able to purchase parts and accessories at the booth!



Expert Consultations:

Engage in discussions with Cold Jet's industry experts and thought leaders. Gain insights into the best practices for cleaning and surface preparation tailored to your specific applications. Contact Cold Jet if you plan on attending and get a one-on-one scheduled with a Cold Jet expert.



Event Details:

Date: May 6-10, 2024

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Booth: W5371 in the West Hall

Don't miss the chance to be a part of this exciting showcase of innovation at NPE 2024. Visit Cold Jet at booth W5371 to experience the future of dry ice cleaning and explore solutions that can elevate your operations.

About Cold Jet

Cold Jet has two distinct lines of business centered on the use of dry ice. The company provides environmental cleaning, surface preparation, and parts finishing systems to global manufacturing industries. Secondly, the company produces systems for the production, metering, and packaging of dry ice.

For media inquiries, please contact Rachael Barnes, Marketing and Communications Generalist Global Marketing, Cold Jet at ... .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at