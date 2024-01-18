Brandsafway Appoints New SVP And CIO Eileen White

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Infrastructure Services Leader Combines Technology and IT Teams into New Technology and Digitization Function to Drive Innovation and Growth

ATLANTA, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of access and specialty services to industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, has appointed Eileen White as SVP and Chief Information Officer effective March 31. In this role, White will lead digital optimization efforts and execute strategic initiatives to transform information technology services globally. She will report to EVP and Chief Technology and Digitization Officer, Mark Choe. BrandSafway EVP and Chief Information Officer Jay Fisher is retiring from the organization to pursue other interests, following 17 years of service.

The BrandSafway senior leadership team recognized the benefits of combining the company's engineering expertise, product management, and global capabilities and has decided to combine the company's Technology and IT teams to capitalize on additional synergies and cross-functional idea development in a newly named function called Technology and Digitization.

“Since joining BrandSafway, Eileen has played a pivotal role in developing our transformational IT roadmap and PMO operating cadence, and we look forward to the positive impact she will continue to have across the company,” said President and CEO Karl Fessenden.“Aligning the company's field application, engineering, and product management capabilities will be a powerful combination as BrandSafway continues to drive innovation and growth across the company. We are grateful for Jay's leadership through more than 40 acquisition/integration projects, as well as building a best-in-class global IT team and serving as a strong partner across all of our businesses and functions.”

White has more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale global enterprise technology implementations, developing digital transformation strategy, delivering enterprise systems, driving operational efficiencies and modernizing IT processes. She joined BrandSafway as VP of IT Transformation last year and has already achieved measurable results in developing IT systems strategies to deliver new and enhanced business capabilities and operational efficiencies. She previously worked as VP, IT, Quality and Transformation for Ciox Health and held both business and IT leadership roles at General Electric (GE).

“I'm excited to continue evolving the organization's capabilities and providing enhanced digital technology solutions to achieve our strategic business goals,” said White.“We have a strong team in place and have built incredible momentum on projects that deliver efficiency and enhance the service we offer our customers.”

White holds a Master of Science in Quality Systems Management from Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass., as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration in Operations and Information Management from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She served as a Board Member for Glorious Orphanage, dedicated to partnering with local leaders in Tanzania and Guatemala to build sustainable communities.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 27 countries and more than 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today's BrandSafway is At Work For YouTM - leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive.



