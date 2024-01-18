Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis Report 2023: Focus On Infectious Diseases And Cancer Diagnostics Post-Pandemic - Forecasts To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Molecular Diagnostics, 12th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest industry benchmark report, 'The World Market for Molecular Diagnostics, 12th Edition,' is now available, providing insightful analysis into the molecular diagnostics market trends and forecasts through 2028. The report, a comprehensive study, captures the evolution and expansion of the sector across various application segments and geographical regions.

Surging Demand in Molecular Diagnostics Applications

The publication offers a detailed investigation of the global market's dynamics, revealing a persistent demand in molecular diagnostics, especially within infectious diseases and cancer diagnostics spheres. Market segmentation is thoroughly assessed, including:



Infectious Diseases

Blood Screening

Historical and Emerging Cancer Assays

Transplant Diagnostics Inherited Diseases

A sharp increase in the acceptance of molecular diagnostics post-COVID-19 suggests a robust future for the industry, propelled by the need for rapid, precise, and actionable diagnostics in clinical settings.

Rising Importance of Molecular Diagnostics in Healthcare

Molecular diagnostics has revolutionized healthcare, offering rapid detection of infectious diseases, contributing to the accuracy of cancer diagnostics, and enabling personalized medicine through companion diagnostics. The report underscores its critical role in identifying AMR infections and understanding pharmacogenetics for effective treatment regimens.

Global and Regional Market Forecasts

The report forecasts growth within key market regions, highlighting North America and Europe as leading markets, while also examining the burgeoning potential in the Asia Pacific region. Valuable market insights for 2023-2028 include:



Global Markets for Molecular Diagnostics by Applications

Regional Analysis of North American, European, and Asia Pacific Markets Future Trends and Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape and Technological Advancements in Molecular Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Detailed within the report is the competitive scenario of molecular diagnostics. Pioneers in the field have brought to market an array of innovative technologies and tests, particularly for detecting infectious diseases, with sensitivity and specificity being key drivers of market adoption. The infectious disease sector, driven by the urgent need for accurate testing methods for HIV, Hepatitis, and other critical conditions, has seen significant growth. The report delves into subsegment analyses such as respiratory diseases and tuberculosis, offering an incisive global market forecast.

Enhancement of Blood Safety and Molecular Blood Screening Diagnostics

Initiatives aimed at improving blood transfusion safety have catalyzed the shift from conventional immunoassays to molecular diagnostics. The molecular blood screening diagnostics market is explored extensively, providing insights into how this transition is unfolding globally, with a keen focus on the impact in developing countries.

Integrative Technologies in Molecular Histology and Cancer Diagnostics

Molecular histology's market segment, including ISH tests, demonstrates its broad application in genetic disorder testing and cancer pathology. The report clarifies the upsurge in technologies such as FISH and CISH, particularly in RNA marker analysis for drug development.

Demand and Innovation in Molecular Transplant and Inherited Disease Diagnostics

A detailed review of the molecular transplant diagnostics sector highlights the amplified need for NGS and the deepening of competition among companies offering HLA gene characterization tests. Inherited disease diagnostics also receive comprehensive coverage, displaying advancements in SNP identification for disease risk assessment.

Strategic Insights for Stakeholders

The report delves into strategies that stakeholders need to adopt to bridge the gap between clinical research and practice, particularly in gene-based inherited disease diagnostics. This new edition stands as a vital resource for industry leaders, healthcare professionals, and market strategists, providing an essential compass for navigating the rapidly changing landscape of molecular diagnostics in the post-pandemic era.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Diagnostics

Advanced Cell Diagnostics (Bio-Techne)

Agena Bioscience

Agendia BV

Agilent Technologies (incl. Dako)

Aidian Oy

Altona Diagnostics

Amoy Diagnostics

Applied Spectral Imaging

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen Inc. (Bio-Techne)

Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Berry Genomics

binx health

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biocartis

Biodesix

bioMérieux

Bioneer

CareDx, Inc.

Danaher

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Exact Sciences Corp.

GenMark Diagnostics (Roche)

Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Greiner Bio-One GmbH

Grifols, S. A

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience Inc

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NeuroMoDX

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd

Promega Corporation

Qiagen

QuantuMDx Group

QuidelOrtho

Revvity

Rheonix, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Seegene

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Sherlock Biosciences

Standard BioTools

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vela Diagnostics Veracyte, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900