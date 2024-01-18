Osteoporosis Drugs Market Size Worth USD 20.53 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global osteoporosis drugs market size was USD 13.06 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis cases, increase in geriatric populations are some of the major factors driving the osteoporosis drugs market revenue growth.

Osteoporosis drugs are mostly prescribed for the treatment of osteoporosis, numerous fractures, and osteoarthritis in the elderly, and postmenopausal illnesses in women. Global adoption of osteoporosis treatment has been impacted by increased knowledge of the condition and accessible treatments. In 2019, the European Commission, the US Food and Drug Administration, and the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) all approved the product. Romosozumab (EVENITY) is a bone-forming monoclonal antibody that inhibits sclerostin activity by increasing bone formation and decreasing bone resorption.

The global osteoporosis drugs market revenue is expected to increase at a high rate during the forecast period due to continuous launch of more effective and sophisticated drugs. These medications are injected intravenously or taken orally, among other methods. The primary factor driving market expansion is the increase in osteoporosis cases. In March 2021, a study found that the greatest diagnosis rate of 22.1% was recorded in South Korea, where the prevalence of osteoporosis was 34.8%.

However, factors restraining market revenue growth from growing during the forecast period, despite the fact that it has grown over the years due to an increase in high prevalence of osteoporosis conditions. These conditions include women's health maintenance, rising healthcare awareness, and an increase in new product launches by manufacturers in an effort to increase their market share. The expansion is being impeded by causes including drug side effects, patent expiration due to an increase in risk factors, and others.

Segment Insights

Drug Class Insights:

On the basis of drug class, the osteoporosis drugs market is segmented into bisphosphonates, rank ligand inhibitors, selective estrogen inhibitors modulator, parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin and others. The rank ligand inhibitors segment is accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Patients with osteoporosis who are at high risk of fracture are treated with rank inhibitors. Rank ligand inhibitors have been linked to improved patient outcomes which could lead to a strong growth potential. Significant increases in bone metabolism are linked to positive patient outcomes.

Route of Administration Insights:

On the basis of route of administration, the osteoporosis drugs market is segmented into oral and parenteral. Oral segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Oral medications are safe and economical, they have moderate adverse effects, including an uncommon but dangerous one like mandibular osteonecrosis. The efficacy of oral drugs in treating osteoporosis has been established by the 50% reduction in hip fracture risk that alendronate (Fosamax) can cause. Studies focusing on patient preferences have shown that patients typically prefer oral medications because of their convenience and the ability to avoid needles or infusions.

Regional Insights:

Europe accounted for second-largest market share in 2022. The region is significantly driven by the adoption of osteoporosis therapy into consideration because of recently released drugs, active government assistance, and other factors. As a result, the desire for pharmaceuticals in the region has increased due to the government's efforts to raise awareness and the makers' desire to expand their global market. According to data in France, the prevalence of osteoporosis in those over 50 is 6.9% in males and 22.7% in females. In Germany, the percentage of men and women who suffer from osteoporosis is 6.7% and 22.5%, respectively.

Asia Pacific accounted for third-largest market share in 2022. An increase in the number of elderly patients with osteoporosis, a rise in the use of new drugs to treat the condition, and other factors are contributing to revenue growth of the market in this region. In addition, countries such as China and India are thought to be the main contributors to healthcare spending, which is expected to support revenue growth of the market in this region. As per the guidelines for the treatment and prevention of osteoporosis in Japan, a significant proportion of the 200,000 patients who suffer from hip fractures due to osteoporosis do not receive treatment, even though the condition is responsible for a great deal of fragility fractures.

Scope of Research