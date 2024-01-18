Authentic Web And Easydmarc Collaborate In Email Security And Domain Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enterprise customers to benefit from best practices in domain, DNS, and email delivery security

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Authentic Web Inc., a provider of an enterprise domain and DNS security compliance management platform and EasyDMARC , a cloud-native email authentication platform are excited to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration will offer enterprise teams powerful synergies in email, domain, and DNS security to fortify their online presence.Authentic Web's secure and cost-effective domain and DNS systems will combine with EasyDMARC's advanced email security solutions, providing enterprises with a unified, efficient approach to strengthen their online infrastructure against cyberthreats.“Combining effective DMARC implementation and reporting with comprehensive management of domain and external DNS security makes complete sense for enterprise teams. Placing DMARC, DNSSEC, DNS, TLS certificates, and domain zone files under a unified management service is more secure and efficient for businesses navigating the evolving email and DNS risk landscape,” said Peter LaMantia, CEO of Authentic Web.“We are excited about the possibilities this collaborative partnership brings. Now, we will not only ensure better email security and deliverability for our clients but also streamline their domain and DNS management, creating a smooth and secure experience for them,” added Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.About Authentic WebAuthentic Web helps enterprise teams easily manage domains, DNS, and TLS certificates under a unified system with improved visibility, automation, and control. Authentic Web's systems bring visibility to DNS security vulnerabilities, with change management automation to mitigate security risks and ensure compliance while reducing the total cost of ownership.Learn more aboutAbout EasyDMARCEasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS platform that solves email security and deliverability problems with just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC's platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.Discover more aboutAuthentic Web Inc.Peter LaMantia, CEO and Founder+1-416-583-3771...EasyDMARCGerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO/Co-founder+1-888-563-5277...

