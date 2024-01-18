Global Star Mohamed Ramadan Lights Up Africa Cup Of Nations, Unveiling Official Anthem, And New Partnership With SALXCO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mohamed Ramadan, the multi-talented North African and Middle Eastern international sensation, performed at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations opening ceremony this past weekend and is set to grace the stage again at the closing ceremony on February 11, 2024. Renowned for his extraordinary talents, Ramadan has established himself as one of the most significant stars in the entertainment industry over the last decade.With a career that began at the young age of 15, Ramadan's journey has been marked by ambition and determination, leading him to collaborate with A-list artists globally. His foray into music in 2018 with the hit song "Number 1" marked the beginning of a musical journey that has seen him achieve over 5.5 billion views on YouTube and 15 million subscribers on his channel, making him one of the largest artist channels worldwide.In 2023, the #Mohamed_Ramadan hashtag on TikTok garnered over 19 billion views, further solidifying his status as a global entertainment phenomenon. Ramadan's success extends beyond borders, as he has performed successful concerts worldwide. Adding to his impressive list of accomplishments, Mohamed Ramadan solidified a groundbreaking partnership with music mogul Wassim "Sal" Slaiby, CEO of SALXCO, one of the fastest growing international music management companies. The collaboration offers new global opportunities for Ramadan, including the launch of the official anthem and performances at the African Cup of Nations ceremonies.States Mohamed Ramadan,“I'm excited to be a part of the SALXCO family and honored to be a part of the Africa Cup of Nations, an event that unites nations, celebrating both African football excellence and the diversity of our culture. The true wealth of my beloved Africa is not its materialistic resources, but the resilience, ambition, and kindness of our people. Let's celebrate and may the rhythm of Akwaba echo the unity of our beautiful continent!”The star-studded lineup for the official anthem, titled "Akwaba," includes Ramadan alongside MTV award-winning Nigerian artist Yemi Alade and Ivorian hit-makers Magic System. Akwaba, meaning "welcome" in the native language of Baoulé, promises to be an exciting fusion of afrobeat, rap, and zouglou, embodying the diverse culture and ethnicity of the African continent. The anthem, produced by Universal Music Africa, encapsulates the Pride of African Football theme for the tournament and serves as a declaration of love for football, celebrating the continent's cultural diversity and the warm hospitality of Cote d'Ivoire.Franck Kacou, Managing Director of Universal Music Africa, states,“We're immensely proud to be part of this historic event through "Akwaba", which we produced for CAF, and delighted to have had the confidence of such great and talented artists. We couldn't have hoped for a better trio to carry the values of the continent, which they represented from the minute they entered the studio, to their incredible performance at the opening ceremony.”As part of the celebration themed "The Pride of African Football," the opening ceremony took place at the newly built Parc des Expositions in Abidjan, and was a star-studded affair of African football, music, and entertainment, with the live draw beamed across the globe on CAF's Official YouTube Channel. Several political and diplomatic figures, including Alassane Ouattara, President of the Ivory Coast Cote D'lvoire, and Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, were in attendance.Don't miss Mohamed Ramadan's electrifying performance at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations closing ceremony on February 11, 2024, where his talent will again shine on the global stage.For media inquiries, contact:......About Mohamed Ramadan: Mohamed Ramadan is a multi-talented North African & Middle Eastern artist known for his achievements in music, cinema, television drama, and theater. With a career spanning over a decade, Ramadan has become one of the most well-known and celebrated international stars around the globe.About TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023: The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations is one of the most prestigious football tournaments on the African continent. The 2023 edition, hosted by Cote d'Ivoire, promises to be a celebration of African football, culture, and unity, with a star-studded lineup of performers contributing to the festivities.

