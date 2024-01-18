Unique Beauty Tool Allows Users To Scratch Itches And Moisturize Their Scalp Without Disturbing Expensive Hair Styles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Kareen K. of Saint Petersburg, FL is the creator of the Itch Pick, a multipurpose hand tool designed to itch and moisturizer the scalp without ruining a hairstyle. The tool is hollow and filled with moisturizer and oils, featuring a rounded or pointed tip to maneuver through a hairdo and offer relief to an itch. Users can simultaneously itch and moisturize the scalp without destroying their hairstyle and forcing them to spend money at a salon to have it fixed. Moisturizer is released through a small button installed on the side of the device. The telescopic function allows users to adjust its length to easily reach any area on the scalp. The device can maneuver through hairdos like dreads, braids, weaves, and wigs to scratch the scalp without ruining the hairstyle.There is a significant market for haircare products specifically designed to relieve itchiness of the scalp. Many individuals experience scalp discomfort and itchiness due to various factors such as dryness, dandruff, or skin conditions. As a result, the beauty and haircare industry has developed a range of products to address these concerns; however, there are very limited to no current products that can relieve itchiness without disturbing and messing up a specific hairstyle. Hand tools to itch the scalp typically require the user to alter their hairstyle, ultimately costing him or her money to have the style redone or repaired at a salon. A product like the Itch Pick that can perform these functions simultaneously while perfectly retaining a hairstyle would significantly enhance any beauty and haircare manufacturer's product line.Kareen filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Itch Pick product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Itch Pick can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

