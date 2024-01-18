Barge East, Sustainable Restaurant Scoops Award For Riverside Gardens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Barge East Wins 'Best Restaurant' Category in Tower Hamlets in Bloom 2023 Awards

LONDON, HACKNEY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barge East, the leading sustainable restaurant in East London, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the 'Best Restaurant' category in the prestigious Tower Hamlets in Bloom 2023 Awards. The award recognises Barge East's outstanding commitment to creating a vibrant and environmentally conscious dining experience through its innovative riverside gardens.Situated in the heart of Hackney Wick, Barge East has seamlessly blended culinary excellence with sustainability, earning them the top spot in this year's awards. The restaurant's picturesque riverside gardens serve as an extension of the dining area, providing guests with a unique and immersive experience where they can enjoy delicious food and beverages surrounded by lush greenery.What sets Barge East apart is its dedication to sustainability, exemplified by the use of the on-site gardens to grow fresh produce for its kitchen and menu. This mini-farm-to-table approach not only ensures the highest quality and flavor in their dishes but also significantly reduces the restaurant's carbon footprint.Barge East's commitment to environmental responsibility goes beyond its gardens. The restaurant has implemented various eco-friendly practices, from sourcing local and organic ingredients to minimizing waste through composting and recycling programs."We are honored to receive the Best Restaurant award in the Tower Hamlets in Bloom 2023 Awards. This recognition is a testament to our team's passion for sustainability and providing our guests with a unique dining experience surrounded by nature. We believe that great food and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand," Tommo, Co-Founder of Barge East.Tower Hamlets in Bloom celebrates and acknowledges businesses and individuals who contribute to the borough's greener and more sustainable future. Barge East is proud to be at the forefront of this movement, setting an example for the hospitality industry.For more information about Barge East and its commitment to sustainability, please visitAbout Barge EastBarge East is a leading sustainable restaurant located in Hackney Wick, London, renowned for its culinary excellence and commitment to environmental responsibility. The restaurant's unique riverside gardens provide guests with an immersive dining experience surrounded by nature, while its dedication to sustainability extends to every aspect of its operations.For press and media enquiries please contact Greg Swaby, Marketing Director, ... or Vaibhav Agarwal, Digital Marketing Manager, ...

