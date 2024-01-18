TWSC Names Laura Schoen Chief Healthcare Officer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - The Weber Shandwick Collective has named longtime IPG leader Laura Schoen as its chief healthcare officer as part of larger leadership changes.



Schoen will be responsible for overseeing global healthcare work across all of the TWSC agencies, which include Current Global, dna Communications, Powell Tate and more in addition it its namesake Weber Shandwick.



Schoen will retain her current role as chief healthcare officer for Dxtra Health, a global collective of IPG marketing companies including Golin, Octagon and Jack Morton. Schoen, a 24-year Weber Shandwick veteran, has also been serving as Weber Shandwick's global healthcare president.



Leadership moves also include Weber Shandwick's chief public affairs Pam Jenkins taking on expanded duties as chief public affairs officer for the entire collective. She brings deep experience in delivering multi-channel communications strategies for a wide range of organizations, including NGOs, industry groups and public health leaders, TWSC said.



“In this era where we see the health sector transforming at a rapid pace, we need seasoned leaders and diverse expertise to help sector leaders and stakeholders prepare themselves for this profound change,” said CEO Gail Heimann.“Laura's and Pam's new roles underscore our commitment not only to keep pace but to set the pace in delivering impactful, innovative solutions that our clients require as they navigate the complexities of an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.”



Other promotions include Jamie Dowd, currently executive VP and North America healthcare lead, being appointed president, health, Americas; Rachael Pay moves from managing director, health EMEA & health integration lead, Asia Pacific to president, health, EMEA. And Mike Rosich, GM of dna Communications, a healthcare communications agency within TWSC, has been appointed the firm's global president.



Said Schoen,“Jamie, Rachael and Mike are three extremely strong, talented leaders within the healthcare space - consistently demonstrating innate knowledge of the industry and always thinking about ways to push boundaries that result in real, and positive business results for their clients and for their entire regions.”



