(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

In Davos, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Mr. Khaled Haballah, the Regional CEO of J.P. Morgan (JPMorgan Chase) for the Middle East and North Africa.

The meeting focused on exploring cooperation opportunities in financial areas, including opening accounts for Iraqi banks. Discussions also touched upon the potential participation of the bank in the government's efforts to adopt electronic payment applications in Iraqi markets.

The meeting also addressed coordinating technical efforts between the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and J.P. Morgan in formulating ideas related to the trading of digital currencies for central banks.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed Iraq's interest in J.P. Morgan collaborating with the Iraq Development Fund , particularly regarding financing private sector projects in Iraq. He emphasized Iraq's progress in financial and banking reforms, contributing to the development of this vital sector.

Mr. Khaled Haballah affirmed J.P. Morgan's readiness to enhance cooperation with Iraq, both with the government and the Central Bank of Iraq, and the Iraqi banking sector. As a first step, the bank expressed its intention to open accounts for three private Iraqi banks.

(Source: PMO)

The post Iraqi PM meets Regional CEO of JPMorgan first appeared on Iraq Business News .