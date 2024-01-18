(MENAFN- Baystreet) Rokmaster Resources Corp.

1/18/2024 9:58 AM EST

Goodfood Market Corp.1/18/2024 9:49 AM ESTOrla Mining Ltd.1/18/2024 9:44 AM ESTFortuna Silver Mines Inc.1/18/2024 9:40 AM ESTLithium South Development Corp1/18/2024 9:32 AM ESTMedBright AI Investments Inc.1/18/2024 9:31 AM ESTVERSES AI Inc.1/18/2024 9:29 AM ESTSienna Resources Inc.1/17/2024 11:03 AM ESTMullen Group Ltd.1/17/2024 10:34 AM ESTEast Side Games Group1/17/2024 10:22 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Thursday, January 18, 2024

Stocks in Play

1/18/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Liberty Gold Corp. : Reports assay results from the 2023 core drill program at the Back Range Zone at its Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southeastern Idaho. Results released herein are from the first three drill holes of the 11-hole, property-wide core program. Drill holes LBP956C and LBP968C were the second and third best holes drilled to date at the Back Range Zone on a grams per tonne x meter (“g/t x m”) basis and intersected strong grades of oxide gold mineralization, with the cyanide soluble assays showing an average of 74% and 87% recovery respectively. These drill results come from a highly deformed, strongly decalcified package of structurally thickened middle plate siltstones. Drill hole LBP969C was drilled for metallurgical testing purposes and hit as-expected results. Liberty Gold Corp. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.28.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks