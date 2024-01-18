(MENAFN- Baystreet) Banzai to Buy Cliently

Spirit Uncertain as JetBlue Buyout Falls ThroughHumana Tumbles Amid WarningEXL Among National Leaders in Three CategoriesFive Top Ways to Invest in a Potential $10.27 Trillion Smart City Market Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Thursday, January 18, 2024

Artificial Intelligence May be Able to Fix this Troubling $200 Billion Healthcare Issue

Over the past year, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the world's most important developments. As this new technology continues to evolve – and as more industries are radically changed by its application – new opportunities are emerging for investors with the potential for similar success. One of the most intriguing AI opportunities right now appears to be in the healthcare space. This is happening as one forward-thinking company, MedBright (CSE: MBAI) (OTCQB: MBAIF), applies its own proprietary AI technology to solve a $200 billion problem facing healthcare clinics – the $200 billion waiting room problem.

Quite often, waiting rooms are filled. Doctors have limited time. Wait times are beyond excessive. And the problem continues to get worse. Fortunately, companies such as MedBright, whose AI tool is helping to better align the resources of clinics with the needs of patients is racing to improve that. Aside from MedBright, other top AI companies to keep an eye on include Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Bullfrog AI Holdings (NASDAQ: BFRG), Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY), and GE Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC).

Look at MedBright (CSE: MBAI) (OTCQB: MBAIF), For Example

MedBright AI Investments Inc . just announced that it has achieved its near term goal of outpatient clinic revenue under management with MedMatrix, the AI-powered data analytics platform. Fourteen clinics in total across the US and Canada, representing an estimated $100M in clinic revenue in total are now using Medmatrix.

“The adoption of Medmatrix has been extraordinary, with multiple clinic groups signing on in just 2 short months,” said Michael Dalsin, Chairman of Medbright AI Investment Committee.“We look forward to continued expansion to many more clinic groups and continuing our rapid growth trajectory.”

Medbright AI is the primary shareholder in Medmatrix, an AI-powered data analytics platform. MedMatrix harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to evaluate and analyze key aspects of healthcare facilities, including patient needs and resource matching, revenue cycle management, patient demographics, facility geography, and competition.

Through its advanced AI and data analytics capabilities, MedMatrix works alongside healthcare professionals to optimize each of these critical areas, resulting in more efficient clinic operations and improved patient outcomes.

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Nvidia recently reported revenue for the third quarter ended October 29, 2023, of $18.12 billion, up 206% from a year ago and up 34% from the previous quarter. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $3.71, up more than 12x from a year ago and up 50% from the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $4.02, up nearly 6x from a year ago and up 49% from the previous quarter.“Our strong growth reflects the broad industry platform transition from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, announced early results from its collaboration with the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) that could revolutionize the understanding and treatment of psychiatric disorders. The early findings from this global strategic partnership have successfully stratified brain expression data, offering what may turn out to be unprecedented insights into psychiatric conditions.“This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in psychiatric research,” said Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI.“By employing our bfLEAPTM platform on LIBD's unrivaled brain data, we've gained invaluable ground into unraveling the biological underpinnings of psychiatric disorders. These preliminary findings have the potential to not only deepen our understanding but also pave the way for developing more targeted and effective treatments that set the stage for us to seek out revenue-generating strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.”

Butterfly Network, a digital health company transforming care through the power of portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology and intuitive software, announced the FDA clearance of its next-generation handheld point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) system, Butterfly iQ3. The new device is the company's third iteration of the world's first semiconductor-based single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system. Butterfly iQ3 features a brand-new ergonomic design and will deliver double the data processing speed for optimized image resolution, sensitivity and penetration, as well as faster 3D capabilities to power novel, automated image capture modes: iQ Slice and iQ Fan.

GE Healthcare Technologies announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire MIM Software , a global provider of medical imaging analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the practice of radiation oncology, molecular radiotherapy, diagnostic imaging, and urology at imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, and research organizations worldwide. GE HealthCare expects to leverage MIM Software's imaging analytics and digital workflow capabilities across various care areas to accelerate innovation and differentiate its solutions for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems around the world.

Legal Disclaimer / Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement Winning Media has been paid three thousand five hundred dollars for advertising and marketing services for MedBright AI. by MedBright AI. We own ZERO shares of MedBright AI. Please click here for disclaimer.

Contact:

Ty Hoffer

Winning Media

281.804.7972

[email protected]







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks