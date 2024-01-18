(MENAFN- Baystreet) Banzai to Buy Cliently

Spirit Uncertain as JetBlue Buyout Falls ThroughHumana Tumbles Amid WarningFive Top Ways to Invest in a Potential $10.27 Trillion Smart City MarketArtificial Intelligence May be Able to Fix this Troubling $200 Billion Healthcare Issue Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Thursday, January 18, 2024

EXL Among National Leaders in Three Categories

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares eked ahead Thursday as the leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company announced that it has been named a Leader in the U.S. for Life & Retirement Insurance BPO Services, Property & Casualty Insurance BPO and Life & Retirement TPA Insurance Services in the ISG Provider LensTM Insurance Services 2023 report.

The 2023 report marks the fifth consecutive time that EXL has earned these Leader designations. ISG cites EXL's commitment to innovation, competitive stability and comprehensive product and service offerings as the defining characteristics in its standing as a Leader in all three categories for 2023. EXL was also named a Product Challenger in the Insurance ITO Services.

“As the insurance industry continues to contend with an unprecedented level of disruption and volatility, the need for personalized solutions backed by robust data, powerful analytics and engaging digital tools has never been greater,” said Executive Vice President Vikas Bhalla.“We are at the threshold of a transformative era, where Gen AI brings new ways that we will service our clients and their clients, then ever before.”

ISG Provider Lens is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, powered by ISG's advisory experience and data-driven research. ISG's Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on a neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing and customer interviews.

EXLS shares picked up 19 cents to $31.89.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks