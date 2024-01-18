Everest Ice And Water Systems Introduces New Highly Efficient Ice And Water Vending Machine

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The new machine, called Summit, offers several technological improvements over previous versions as well as enhanced water filtration

APOPKA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Everest Ice and Water Systems , a leader in ice and water vending technology, announces the official rollout of its Summit machine. This launch marks a significant advancement in the company's vending options, offering a new opportunity for passive income generation and assisting retail stores in attracting more customers. The Summit machine is available for U.S. clients.





The Summit machine features enhanced ease of use, aesthetic appeal, and several quality-of-life upgrades compared to previous versions. The vending machine also allows Bluetooth connectivity to a mobile app called ICELINQ, which provides real-time diagnostics and performance monitoring. The Summit has an enhanced powder coating that has been tested over with an over 6,000 hour continuous salt spray. As a result, the coating is highly resistant to weather, corrosion, and wear. Capable of producing up to 30,000 gallons with better filtering to ensure higher quality ice and water, the machine includes two new additional access panels for easier maintenance and troubleshooting.

In a market increasingly interested in side hustles and automated revenue streams, the Summit machine presents another significant option for individuals, small businesses, and retail companies to generate income passively. Everest's machines also address growing demands for convenient, self-service vending options.

Ben Gaskill , Everest VP of Sales, states, "The Summit machine represents our commitment to provide more efficient and eco-friendly vending options. Its advanced features and user-friendly design ensure a better experience for our clients and for their customers as well."

Dan Doromal , VP of Operations, adds, "Our focus with the Summit machine has been on reliability and ease of maintenance, especially because many of our clients are solo entrepreneurs who just want to make some passive income."

Everest's proprietary Safe Ice system, which is in all of the company's vending machines, uses ozone to disinfect the system and prevent any viruses, bacteria, mold, or mildew. Unlike other cleaning techniques, ozone does not leave residue and is safe for water decontamination and ensures the ice is safe and clean. The machines also are well-insulated to allow them to produce ice in almost any climate.

ABOUT

Everest Ice and Water Systems , headquartered in Apopka, FL since 2019, and its patented, innovative, and eco-friendly technology has made the company's Everest VX series the best-selling ice and water vending machine in the United States. Everest uses the most advanced proprietary components to replace the typical ineffective ice delivery service with an eco-friendly alternative.

