Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation, TIKA Sign Mou

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The MoU focuses on strengthening joint cooperation in order to promote, preserve, and transfer the common Turkic cultural heritage to future generations, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by the President of the Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, and the President of TIKA, Serkan Kayalar, in Turkiye.

During the meeting, the foundation president hailed TIKA's efforts in preserving the common Turkic cultural heritage.

Noting the existing cooperation between the foundation and TIKA, she emphasised the importance of expanding this partnership.

TIKA president Serkan Kayalar assessed the promotion and popularisation at the international level of the common heritage uniting the Turkic peoples as a requirement of today's time.

He underlined that TIKA is always ready to further strengthen cooperation with the foundation.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) operates in over 150 countries.

The agency is responsible for the organisation of the bulk of Turkiye's official development assistance to developing countries, with a particular focus on Turkic and African countries and communities.

TIKA carries out the task of being a cooperating mechanism for state institutions and organisations, universities, non-profit organisations, and the private sector.