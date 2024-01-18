Russian FM: Azerbaijan Is Ready To Sign Peace Agreement With Armenia On Territory Of Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Today at a press conference Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace agreement with Armenia on the territory of Russia, Azernews reports.

"The fact is that colleagues from the West want the peace agreement to be signed only on their territory. It is also a fact that Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace agreement on the territory of Russia, where efforts to end the conflict and establish a system of relations to settle all issues have begun. To what extent Yerevan is ready for this, I do not know, although the relevant messages were sent to the Armenian capital long ago," Sergey Lavrov said.

Earlier in an interview with German newspaper Berliner Zeitung, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said that significant progress has been made in the text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"After the end of the Second Garabagh War in 2020, it was Azerbaijan initiated peace talks with Armenia, presenting five basic principles, which include mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual confirmation of the absence of territorial claims against each other, and the establishment of diplomatic relations following the universally recognized norms of international law.

Azerbaijan is conducting benevolent negotiations with Armenia on various platforms to achieve long-awaited peace in the region. We truly believe that there is a historic chance to sign a peace agreement and we should not miss this opportunity. Significant progress has been made in the text of the peace agreement, but there are still several issues that are waiting to be resolved," Hikmet Hajiyev said.