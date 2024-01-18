Russian FM: Azerbaijan Is Ready To Sign Peace Agreement With Armenia On Territory Of Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Today at a press conference Russian Foreign Minister Sergey
Lavrov said that Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace agreement with
Armenia on the territory of Russia, Azernews reports.
"The fact is that colleagues from the West want the peace
agreement to be signed only on their territory. It is also a fact
that Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace agreement on the territory
of Russia, where efforts to end the conflict and establish a system
of relations to settle all issues have begun. To what extent
Yerevan is ready for this, I do not know, although the relevant
messages were sent to the Armenian capital long ago," Sergey Lavrov
said.
Earlier in an interview with German newspaper Berliner Zeitung,
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the
Presidential Administration, said that significant progress has
been made in the text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
"After the end of the Second Garabagh War in 2020, it was
Azerbaijan initiated peace talks with Armenia, presenting five
basic principles, which include mutual respect for sovereignty and
territorial integrity, mutual confirmation of the absence of
territorial claims against each other, and the establishment of
diplomatic relations following the universally recognized norms of
international law.
Azerbaijan is conducting benevolent negotiations with Armenia on
various platforms to achieve long-awaited peace in the region. We
truly believe that there is a historic chance to sign a peace
agreement and we should not miss this opportunity. Significant
progress has been made in the text of the peace agreement, but
there are still several issues that are waiting to be resolved,"
Hikmet Hajiyev said.
