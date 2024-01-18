Zelensky Thanks Macron For Caesar Howitzers, 'Artillery Coalition' Initiative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Ukraine's defense needs and a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

“I spoke with President of France Emmanuel Macron and thanked for launching the 'artillery collation' initiative and France's commitment to produce dozens of 'Caesars' artillery systems and ammunition for them in 2024. We discussed in detail the battlefield situation, Ukraine's priority defense needs, including priority ones for France's next military aid package," the President said in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He stressed that it is necessary to further strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

Zelensky also thanked the French business for its active support, which is investing and ready to increase investments in Ukraine despite the war.

"I spoke about the start of preparations for the Global Peace Summit. It is important to involve the widest possible range of countries in it. We instructed political and military advisers to start preparing for the upcoming visit of the French President to Ukraine and to expedite negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration," the Head of State added.

As Ukrinform reported, Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that France will produce 78 Caesar howitzers for the Ukrainian army this year.