Demchenko: No Threat Of Russian Offensive From Belarus, But Border Being Reinforced

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is currently no threat of invasion from Belarus, and Russian units have been withdrawn from the territory of Belarus.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform.

"The border with Belarus is being fortified. In terms of engineering [structures] along the border, in terms of fortifications in the border area. Fortunately, on the other side of the border, we do not see that Russia has any forces that can carry out an invasion," Demchenko said.

The spokesman reminded that Russia has withdrawn all its units from Belarus, which were trained there to interact with the Belarusian army. "But we understand the threat that may come from this direction, and therefore we are monitoring the situation," he said.

As reported, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's, as of today, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus have not been involved in the war on the territory of Ukraine, but the Belarusian direction is under constant control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.