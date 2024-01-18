Somalia: United Nations (UN)-Contracted Plane Carrying Humanitarian Supplies Crashes In South West State

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

A United Nations-contracted cargo plane today crashed while landing on an air-strip in El-Barde in Somalia's South West State.

The aircraft was transporting humanitarian supplies for the World Food Programme when it veered off the runway. Initial reports indicate there was one fatality and two people injured.



The United Nations in Somalia expresses its condolence to the family and colleagues of the victim, and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured.

The United Nations is working with the contracted airline company and federal and South West State authorities to investigate the incident.

