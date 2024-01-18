UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Size Worth USD 1,514.9 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) sun protective clothing market size was USD 663.25 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about skin health and rising prevalence of skin cancer are major factors driving market revenue growth.

For instance, according to American Cancer Society report, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., with an estimated 7,000 deaths in 2021 resulting in rising demand for UPF sun protective clothing among consumers who want to protect their skin from harmful UV radiation.

In addition, rising adoption of e-commerce platforms and convenience associated with online shopping are other key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Online platforms offer consumers the ease of browsing, comparing, and purchasing a wide range of UPF clothing options from the comfort of their homes. The accessibility of detailed product information, customer reviews, and sizing charts enhances online shopping experience, providing individuals with the convenience of making informed choices.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

However, high price of UPF clothing and lack of awareness among consumers are major factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Premium fabrics and advanced technologies used in UPF clothing contribute to elevated production costs, resulting in higher retail prices. This price barrier may dissuade budget-conscious consumers from investing in UPF clothing, limiting its accessibility to a broader market. The perception of UPF clothing as a more expensive alternative to regular clothing can discourage potential buyers, despite the long-term health benefits it offers.

Segment Insights

Material Type Insights:

On the basis of material type, the global UPF sun protective clothing market is segmented into cotton, polyester, nylon, and others. The cotton segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global UPF sun protective clothing market in 2022 due to increasing focus on hypoallergenic properties, moisture absorption, and natural comfort.

Product Type Insights:

On the basis of product type, the global UPF sun protective clothing market is segmented into hats, shirts, t-shirts, jackets, and others. The shirts segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global UPF sun protective clothing market during the forecast period due to increasing investments in fashionable designs, workplace sun protection, and travel and. In addition, increasing focus on ease of compliance, cultural acceptance, and educational campaigns is another key factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Regional Insights:

The North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global UPF sun protective clothing market in 2022 due to lifestyle changes, skin cancer awareness, and availability of fashionable designs. In addition, increasing educational initiatives in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, is another key factor driving market revenue growth of this region. The market in U.S. accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 owing to increasing awareness regarding various benefits and favorable government policies in the country. The U.S. implemented stringent regulations for UV protection clothing, mandating clothing labeled as sun-protective meet specific criteria.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate in the global UPF sun protective clothing market during the forecast period owing to rising sun safety awareness, increasing disposable income, and urbanization trends in various countries in the region. In addition, significant investments in textile innovation and regulatory support is another key factor driving market revenue growth of this region. The market in China accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to outdoor recreation and tourism and urbanization and changing lifestyle of consumers.

Scope of Research