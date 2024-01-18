Traditional Radio Advertising Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032, With A Focus On Digital Integration And Analytics

The traditional radio advertising market is segmented by industry vertical into automotive, financial services, media and entertainment, fast-moving consumer goods (FCMG), retail, real estate, education and other industry verticals. The other industry verticals market was the largest segment of the seed market segmented by industry vertical, accounting for 18.4% or $4.28 billion of the total in 2022. Going forward, the media and entertainment segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the traditional radio advertising market segmented by industry vertical, at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2022-2027.

The global traditional radio advertising market is fairly fragmented, with a few large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 13.97% of the total market in 2022. The market concentration can be attributed to the presence of large number of players in different geographies. Cumulus Media Inc was the largest competitor with a 4.1% share of the market, followed by Hubbard Broadcasting Inc with 1.8%, iHeartMedia Inc with 1.3%, Cox Media Group with 1.2%, Entercom Communications Corp with 1.1%, National Public Radio Inc with 1.0%, Univision with 1.0%, Townsquare Media Inc with 1.0%, Alpha Media with 0.8% and Urban One, Inc with 0.8%.

The top opportunities in the traditional radio advertising market segmented by type will arise in the terrestrial radio broadcast advertising segment, which will gain $1.13 billion of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the traditional radio advertising market segmented by enterprise size will arise in the small and medium enterprise segment, which will gain $1.41 billion of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the traditional radio advertising market segmented by industry vertical will arise in the Other industry verticals segment, which will gain $387.1 million of global annual sales by 2027. The traditional radio advertising market size will gain the most in USA at $797.1 million.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



By Type: Terrestrial Radio Broadcast Advertising; Satellite Radio Advertising

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise; Small and Medium Enterprise By Industry Vertical: Automotive; Financial Services; Media and Entertainment; Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FCMG); Retail; Real Estate; Education; Other Industry Verticals

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; traditional radio advertising indicators comparison.

Key Attributes: