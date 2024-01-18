Partnership For A Drug-Free New Jersey Encourages Family Bonding On National Popcorn Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millburn, NJ, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Popcorn Day, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) encourages families to enjoy a movie night, complete with the classic buttery snack.

Through its "Eat. Hug. Love." campaign, PDFNJ advocates for family unity by promoting activities such as watching a movie together. Studies reveal that shared experiences not only bolster mental well-being but also reduce the chances of young people experimenting with substances.

"Given the challenges and pressures young people face, 'Eat. Hug. Love.' offers practical and impactful methods for parents to positively influence their children's lives," said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. "Watching a movie as a family is an easy and enjoyable way to spend time together."

The campaign's focus aligns with Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy's Advisory on Social Media and Youth Mental Health. The advisory notes that extensive social media use can lead to mental health issues in teens. The "Eat. Hug. Love." campaign, by promoting real-world interactions, addresses the need for strong family connections to mitigate the negative effects of digital overexposure.

The popcorn ad is the first of four Public Service Announcements in the campaign and will be followed by ads encouraging words of affirmation and love, phone-free meals, and daily hugs.

