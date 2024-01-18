Queen Of The Rings - Most Googled Engagement Rings Of 2023, Most Popular Month To Get Engaged Revealed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Top 10 Most Popular Celeb Rings of 2023

Most Googled Types of Rings

Countries that inputted the most searches for 'engagement rings' in 2023

Top 2023 celeb engagement rings: Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber. Diamond rings lead searches; August busiest month. Irish most engaged online. HenParty research

CORK, IRELAND, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's January, which means your social media feeds have probably been inundated with wedding engagement celebrations from both celebs and your mutuals alike – But which celebs have been making the most waves with their engagements in the past 12 months?New research from the team at HenParty can reveal which celebrities engagement rings made the biggest splash this year, what are currently the most popular type of engagement rings, when's the busiest month for engagements and what country in the world is showing the most interest in engagement rings.The Queen of The Rings – Which Celeb Rings reigned in 2023?By examining Google search data from around the world, HenParty can reveal their list of the Top 10 most popular celeb engagement rings of 2023. Taking the first spot is Megan Fox, who originally got engaged in 2022 to musician Machine Gun Kelly. Fox's ring quickly became one of the most talked about rings of all-time, and is still being discussed due to its unique thorn shape design. There were around 204'000 google searches for the term 'Megan Fox Engagement Ring' in 2023.In second place was Hailey Bieber, followed by Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Lily Collins.What Type of Engagement Ring is the Most Popular?Diamonds are still a girls best friend apparently, as google searches for 'Diamond Engagement Rings' led the way in 2023 with an average of 44'000 searches per month. Gold was a close second, followed by Tiffany, Solitaire and Emerald.What is the Busiest Month for Engagements?Thinking of popping the question but don't know when to do so? HenParty has examined when have searches for the term 'Engagement Ring' spiked to their highest levels over the past 5 years –2019 – March 10th-16th saw the most searches in the pre-pandemic world.2020 – Things changed in 2020, as Christmas week saw the biggest spike in searches, Dec 20th-26th2021 – More of the same in 2021, albeit a bit later, most searches were inputted between Dec 26th and January 1st.2022 – Springtime engagements reigned in 2022, as April 10-16th was the busiest period.2023– Last year it appears Summer Lovin' was all the rage, as August 13th-19th was when searches peaked.What Country is the Most Loved Up?Examining data from the last 5 years, HenParty can reveal that is the Irish that are the most loved up, inputting more searches than anywhere else in the world for the term 'Engagement Ring', followed by Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.**Data gathered by using Google Trends , which "normalizes search data to make comparisons between terms easier. Search results are normalized to the time and location of a query by the following process: Each data point is divided by the total searches of the geography and time range it represents to compare relative popularity. Otherwise, places with the most search volume would always be ranked highest."HenParty - The Irish Hen Party Experts - Book your... | HenPartyAbout HenParty- Henparty has been the go-to hen party planner since 2008. Our glowing Google reviews showcase our dedication to unforgettable experiences. Comprised of genuine individuals who understand the pains and stresses of planning a hen, we offer an easy payment platform and take on all the stress, so you can enjoy the party to the fullest!How was the Data Compiled? - Search information was gathered using Ahrefs Keyword Research Tool and Google Trend Data. Individual Global Volume was examined for keyword terms included in this press release. In order to determine the 'Most Engagement Obsessed Countries' Googles 'interest by region' metric was utilised. Searches for the term 'engagement ring' were examined on a country by country basis over a 5 year period.Release supplied by Digital Funnel on behalf of HenPartyThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

