The Fate Of Two Worlds Rests In One Woman's Hands In This Epic Sci-Fi Adventure

- BookTribUNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Science fiction has the power to transport us to unimaginable, faraway worlds while simultaneously rooting us in the human hearts of their characters. You'll find no greater example of this than in R.E. Mason's debut novel, MOONS .MOONS is an action-packed sci-fi adventure guaranteed to keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow three unlikely heroes on an epic journey to save their worlds.It began long ago when life on the planet Kio was spiraling down to extinction. The two reigning powers - the East and West Domains - ignored the signs until it was too late. By then, all attempts to save the planet were futile, and the opposing sides were left with one choice: perish with their world or cooperate with each other to secure a future on one of the two viable moons, Antara or Seraphen.But ancient enmities made cooperation nearly impossible. In the end, the two powers chose to colonize both moons, each staking claim to a separate world. The Domains were free to write their own charter and establish their own governments, and thus became isolated from each other for millennia.Now, an unexpected danger is about to threaten both moons. But animosities still run high, keeping the two worlds from joining forces. Until one woman arises - the unlikely heir to the Guier Dynasty on Seraphen. She might possess the strength to unite the two worlds against their common enemy - if she can return in time to claim The Staff of Authority.Two men, strangers to each other, are commissioned to find and bring her back from Antara to claim her right to ascendency. If they make it in time, they might stand a chance of stopping a despot from taking control of both worlds.This is only the beginning of what readers hope to be a continuous series surrounding these two worlds.MOONS is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORBorn and raised outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, R.E. Mason is a happily retired, blind octogenarian living in the Bay Area in Northern California. As a lad, Mason always had a curiosity for what he might find on the other side of the hill; and all throughout his life, he sought to find it. Mason had the notion that he belonged somewhere else, somewhere out there, and that someday they would come for him. He's waited long enough. He created that world, that adventure, those people and friends, where he can go from time to time. This first excursion, MOONS, takes him to that other world. And now that he knows the way, he is sure to come back.

