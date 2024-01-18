ARKA ENERGY Launches In Europe With Pioneering Partnership With Perfect Energy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARKA ENERGY expands in Europe with Perfecta Energia partnership, boosting presence in Spanish renewable energy. Success in the US drives EU market entry.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ARKA Energy Inc., a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, takes a groundbreaking step in its European expansion with the announcement of a strategic partnership with Perfecta Energia . The partnership, a significant move in ARKA Energy's Europe region expansion plan, positions Perfecta Energia as the authorized channel partner in Spain, amplifying ARKA Energy's footprint in the dynamic Spanish renewable energy market. Following the resounding success and robust demand for products in the US, coupled with surging inquiries from the EU region, ARKA Energy has decided to extend its footprint to the European market.Perfecta Energia embodies the principles of 'your perfect energy,' specializing in energy self-consumption through solar panels. Offering tailored solutions that underscore trust, specialization, scalability, and security, Perfecta Energia now invites homeowners and installers to explore and order the PowerGazebo and PowerPatio from ARKA's website or connect with Perfecta Energia for a personalized experience.Forging ahead with the determination to lead in the European outdoor living space market, ARKA's partnership with Perfecta Energia seamlessly aligns with the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge and environmentally friendly energy solutions. ARKA's luxury lifestyle product lineup starting with the PowerGazebo, and PowerPatio is poised to transform outdoor living spaces, harmonizing sustainability with modern design.Perfecta Energia's profound insights into Spain's renewable energy dynamics will guide the tailoring of ARKA's products to align seamlessly with local demand, marking a strategic leap in ARKA's commitment to creating sustainable and energy-efficient outdoor spaces in Europe.Committed to comprehensive customer support, Perfecta Energia establishes a dedicated customer service team, ensuring timely responses to queries or concerns. Regular customer feedback mechanisms will be in place to continually improve satisfaction levels. ARKA Energy's dedication to customer satisfaction is a cornerstone of its expansion strategy, ensuring that every customer experience contributes positively to the brand's reputation in Europe.This partnership is a testament to ARKA Energy's dedication to forging collaborations with industry leaders who share its vision for a sustainable and energy-efficient future. As the alliance unfolds, ARKA Energy and Perfecta Energia are set to redefine the landscape of renewable energy in Spain, offering compelling solutions that drive value for installers, homeowners, and businesses alike.In a joint statement, both companies express their enthusiasm for this strategic partnership: "We are thrilled to embark on this journey together, combining Perfecta Energia's delivery excellence with ARKA Energy's innovation. Together, we will accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions."Borja Saez, Managing Director, of Perfect Energy, stated, "This partnership with ARKA Energy Inc. is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality solar solutions. Our state-of-the-art solutions delivery capability combined with ARKA's innovative technology will revolutionize the solar & outdoor living market in Spain."Rajesh Manapat, Chief Operating Officer at ARKA Energy Inc, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Thrilled to partner with Perfecta Energia for the launch of the PowerGazebo & PowerPatio in Spain. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing top-notch solar solutions and advancing sustainable living. Following the notable success of our US launch, the increased inquiries from Spain and other European markets propelled us further, and this year we are poised to move ahead with determination."Perfecta Energia, led by Borja Saez and Elena De Roda, is dedicated to providing "your perfect energy" through customized solar solutions, including panels, micro-inverters, batteries, and EV charging points. With a commitment to long-term relationships and sustainability, Perfecta Energia stands out as a leader in the renewable energy sector, boasting thousands of installations across Spain, bolstered by its association with the Greenvolt group.Arka Energy is a leading San Francisco-based climate technology company, specializing in lifestyle solar solutions. ARKA's flagship products, the PowerGazebo and PowerPatio, offer state-of-the-art outdoor living experiences, combining solar efficiency with attractive aesthetics. The PowerGazebo & PowerPatio complement and offer an alternative to traditional rooftop solar installations, maximizing PV generation and adding value to homes. These provide extended outdoor living space, boosting home value and offering energy savings alongside Investment Tax Credit (ITC) incentives. ARKA recently also announced the addition of energy storage simulations to its enterprise-grade business operations platform, ARKA 360 . The ARKA 360 platform is designed to streamline solar design, proposal generation, lead management, and customer communication, simplifying the entire sales and installation process.

