Independence Blue Cross Names Joe Geist As Senior Vice President And Market President - National

"We are excited to have a leader of Joe's caliber take on this role. His passion, proven track record and strong leadership will accelerate our growth trajectory,"

said Susan Larkin , executive vice president and president of Core Commercial Markets at IBX. "I look forward to working with Joe to show our existing and potential customers and consultants why IBX is their best choice for health plans."

Geist will focus on solutions that enhance the customer and member experience. He will partner with stakeholders across IBX

to address marketplace challenges, identify trends, help launch new products, and develop business strategies dedicated to the needs of national and large clients and their employees.

Prior to joining IBX, Geist served as vice president and chief client officer for National Accounts at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. At Anthem, he led client management for the company's western region representing more than four million medical members with a focus on National complex accounts.

He has also held

sales leadership positions at other national companies, including Collective Health and Aetna, a CVS Health Company.

"I am passionate about helping people simplify, personalize and modernize the health care experience," said Geist. "I am looking forward to bringing my national experience and industry knowledge to a strong, mission driven organization, like IBX."

Geist graduated from Shippensburg University with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

