Bswift Simplify Offers Streamlined Benefits Management NFP Signs On To Deploy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift®, an industry leader in employee benefits technology and administration, has announced the launch of bswift Simplify TM , a streamlined configuration tool for bswift's technology platform. The tool helps bswift channel partners provide automated benefits administration to clients with up to 500 employees. NFP ® , a leading benefits consultant and bswift partner, is the first to sign on to deploy this transformative solution for their clients.

"bswift is committed to providing tools that enhance growth and success."

bswift Simplify empowers channel partners with a competitive edge by providing a single platform that meets the needs of the many markets they serve. Ted Bloomberg, CEO of bswift, shared, "our carrier and channel partners have been asking us to take the magic of bswift and make it more accessible for smaller employers. Thanks to forward-thinking clients like NFP and investments we continue to make in the business, we can deliver bswift Simplify, a service that allows channel partners to administer benefits for hundreds or even thousands of their clients at once with efficiency and ease."



Features include:



Simplified Processes: Efficient onboarding, renewals, and benefit adjustments in just a few clicks.

Customized Benefits Experience: Benefits enrollment tailored to employees' diverse needs, with pre-configured site customizations and access to bswift's pioneering decision support tool, Ask Emma®.

Comprehensive Management: Effortlessly oversee all client groups, reducing administrative burdens. Quick Group Enrollments: Hassle-free, rapid enrollment based on standard enrollment and business rules for entire employee groups.

Kim Bell, Executive Vice President, Head of Health & Benefits, for NFP commented, "bswift is committed to providing tools that enhance growth and success. With bswift Simplify, we are providing a scalable version of bswift's market-leading technology tailor made for our clients with 51-500 employees, which is a game changer for us. bswift is establishing a new standard in benefits administration as they continue to thoughtfully innovate and advance as an omni-segment provider."

About bswift

bswift LLC offers cloud-based technology and services that transform the way employees perceive and engage with their benefits. With adaptive technology, service excellence, and compassionate service, bswift serves millions worldwide. Their comprehensive suite of solutions provides intuitive, personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting, and employee engagement.

to learn more.

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

