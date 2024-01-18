Mohr Logistics Park Adds Another Major Logistics Lease With DHL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mohr Capital's Class A industrial park continues to attract Fortune 100 logistics companies

Mohr Capital has signed its fifth major lease at its Class A industrial park, Mohr Logistics Park, with DHL. Mohr previously signed a 543K SF lease with DHL in another building within the Park.

DHL's most recent lease is for 130,200 square feet in Mohr Logistics Park, Building 4A. Mohr was represented by Mark Writt with CBRE, and DHL was represented by Jimmy Cohoat with Colliers International.

DHL is a global logistics company providing international and domestic courier and shipping services. It joins NFI and Turn 14, other third-party logistics companies leasing at Mohr Logistics Park, among others.

"We are happy to be working with DHL in such a strong market as Indianapolis," said Gary Horn, chief development officer at Mohr Capital. "When third-party logistics companies look for facilities, about 60% of sites they look for include strong labor pools nearby. Mohr Logistics Park is situated perfectly in an excellent labor pool, and DHL is a top-of-the-line tenant to take advantage of that."

Mohr's master-planned industrial park continues to attract Fortune 100 companies for leasing. Mohr Logistics Park totals 475 acres, with plans for over 7 million square feet of modern bulk industrial buildings.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value exchange of office, industrial, healthcare, hospitality and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $2.5 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued and underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

