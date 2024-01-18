Florida AFL-CIO Grants Dr. Barbara Sharief Prestigious Statewide Early Endorsement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dr. Barbara Sharief DNP AAPRN, FNP (PRNewsfoto/Sharief For Florida)

DAVIE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dr. Barbara

Sharief, candidate for Florida Senate District 35, is pleased to announce the endorsement of her campaign by the Florida AFL-CIO, a powerful voice and advocate for the rights and well-being of workers across the state.

This endorsement is a testament to Dr. Sharief's unwavering commitment to championing the rights and interests of Florida's workforce. As a union member herself (while working as a nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital), Barbara knows how important Labor Unions are to everyday workers in Florida.

"I am honored to receive the EARLY endorsement of the Florida AFL-CIO," said Dr. Barbara Sharief. "Florida's workers are the backbone of our economy, and their rights, fair wages, and safe working conditions must be protected. As a representative in the Florida Senate, I will continue to advocate for policies that support our workers and their families, ensuring a more just and equitable future for all."

This Major Endorsement comes just weeks after the Broward Teachers Union endorsed Dr. Sharief. With the Teachers and the Statewide AFL-CIO aboard her campaign, Dr. Sharief said " The outpouring of support has left me truly humbled. As we begin the new year I will continue to work hard to secure the Democratic nomination in August for SD-35. Our state needs new and effective leadership and I stand ready to go to Tallahassee to fight the Republicans on behalf of Broward County's residents!"

This new major early endorsement is another blow to Dr. Sharief's challengers Rodney Jacobs Jr. and Chad Klitzman (who have never held elected office) as they try to increase their name IDs beyond 1% with not much time left to turn around their long-shot bids to defeat Broward's former Two-Time Mayor Dr. Barbara Sharief.

Her campaign recently released polling data that shows her with a commanding lead over her two challengers and she released a large list of Elected and Union Officials, and Democratic Party activists, who have also endorsed her campaign a year early.

The Florida AFL-CIO represents over 500 local labor unions, 10 councils, and over one million union members, retirees, and their families in the state. Below is a comprehensive list of all the unions currently affiliated with the state federation.



To learn more about Dr. Barbara Sharief, visit shariefforflorida and follow @drbarbarasharief on social media. For interview requests or more information please contact: 954-967-1900, [email protected]

PAID FOR BY DR. BARBARA SHARIEF, DEMOCRAT FOR FLORIDA SENATE, DISTRICT 35.

SOURCE Sharief For Florida