Dating Site Suggie's Feature-Rich Platform Of Rewards And Gestures Is All About Fairness For Women

Above: Husband and Wife Team Edgars and Sola Podnieks Founded Suggie

Suggie Profiles Are Dynamic Feeds Inspired By Social Media Platforms

The earn-as-you-search concept is based on the idea that women spend more time and money than men do to find a partner and prepare for dates.

- Edgars Podnieks, Founder, SuggieNEW YORK, NY, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After three years of dedication and an investment of 2 million euros, new dating site, Suggie , announced its worldwide launch today. According to husband and wife founders Edgars and Sola Podnieks, Suggie values a unique blend of technology, tradition, and fairness in the dating process. The site targets successful and attractive members, and, unlike conventional dating sites, is designed to celebrate traditional masculinity while acknowledging the often-overlooked efforts of women in the dating scene through rewards and gestures made via the Suggie token.Both Edgars and Sola agree that Suggie is a place where men can be gallant, and women's efforts are recognized and rewarded. According to the founders, the unique“earn-as-you-search” model helps to compensate women for the time and expenses they incur in the dating process; it also allows highly interested suitors to stand out to women they are especially interested in.“The overall intent is to bring back traditional masculine energy to the dating process," said Edgars. "Women have an outsized cost related to the efforts they make in dating, such as expensive gym memberships, makeup, clothes, hairdressers, time spent getting ready...Men have it pretty easy. Our technology recognizes this and allows men to applaud and reward the efforts of women in a respectful way through gestures of appreciation, experiences, and more.”“Our aim is to balance the scales of dating,” Sola added.“We recognize the substantial time and resources women invest in preparation. Suggie's unique feature set ensures that effort is not only acknowledged but also valued.”Industry Leading TechThroughout development, Suggie built up an“unparalleled” tech stack that is unmatched across competing dating sites. Users can build robust profiles, post social media-like updates and videos, browse schedules through the date planner, and upload gated content to their private gallery. There is also a secure vetting process that prevents AI profiles and bots from appearing on the site. While users on other dating sites may spend hours chatting with someone who turns out to be fake or“AI-generated,” Suggie's algorithm identifies and eliminates bots quickly, ensuring only actual people are active on the site.The pricing structure and tipping feature also help to guarantee that male users are all high-net-worth individuals. With a premium membership of 100 euros monthly for males (women can join for free) and a minimum of $50 per tip or gesture of appreciation, the likelihood that there are members who do not fit their target audience are“quite slim,” leadership assured.Bringing Back Traditional MasculinityThe global launch of Suggie includes numerous influencers with millions of followers who will be promoting the platform, helping to grow brand awareness and adoption. Based on their extensive research and sentiment readings of discussions on sites like Reddit/dating, both Edgars and Sola expect Suggie to have a broad appeal, much more than some might expect given the slant towards non-traditional gender roles in modern media.With Suggie's extensive tech platform, members are introduced to a new way to date –one that also harkens back to traditional masculine values. The Premium Membership caters to financially stable and generous men and includes:. The Date Planner - A tool to help streamline and simplify scheduling dates by showing availability upfront. Gestures of Appreciation - A feature allowing male members to show admiration in meaningful ways through tips or gifts. Curated Top 100 Profiles - Highlights of the most standout profiles on the site. Video Call Connections - High-quality virtual meet-ups to deepen the experience before meeting in person. Paid Reactions on Posts - Enables male members to monetarily appreciate interactions. Private Galleries - Gated content for subscribers that helps to narrow the dating pool and allows more interested members to stand out. Referral System - Earn 35 Suggie tokens per referral who signs up. Men can spend these on gestures and gifts while women can redeem them for cashEvery feature on the Suggie platform was inspired by Edgars and Sola's courtship. After meeting during the Covid pandemic and struggling to get to know one another via Zoom calls, Edgars had the idea to create a platform where someone“like him,” who was an accomplished but extremely busy executive, could meet a woman like his now wife, Sola, "who was attractive, successful in her own right and was looking for a relationship or marriage.”Suggie's mission is to provide a balanced and equitable dating experience, where both men and women can find genuine connections and appreciation for what they each“bring to the table.” Individuals who cherish traditional masculinity, mutual support, and shared dreams are invited to join Suggie's vibrant community today.ABOUT SUGGIESuggie is a dating site built on the premise of mutual support and shared dreams. It's a vibrant community of attractive, successful individuals who are not just seeking love but also adventures. 