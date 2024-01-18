Washington Walk Against Enforced Disappearances Of Sindhis And Baloch On January 24

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sindh Washington Walk

- Sufi LaghariWASHINGTON, D.C, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Human rights defenders will hold a peace march on January 24th in Washington DC to support Sindhi and Baloch activists protesting in Pakistan against the“enforced disappearances” of their loved ones. They will chant slogans and hold banners with messages of solidarity with the families of these defenders. This“WALK” is being organized by the Sindhi Foundation, based in Washington DC.The protests in Islamabad are being led by Dr. Mahrung Baloch, a 30- year-old Baloch activist now suffering because her father was killed, and her brother was abducted by Pakistani security forces.Mr. T. Kumar, former International Advocacy Director at Amnesty International says:“While all human rights abuses are painful, disappearance can be considered the most painful to those who have been disappeared and their families. Successive Pakistani governments have used this gruesome practice, mainly in the Balochistan and Sindh southern provinces, to silence political activists and terrorize their communities.”Thousands of families in Sindh and Balochistan have a brother, father, husband, or son killed or“missing” for months, even years, all be for the“crime” of standing up for their basic and constitutional human rights. The Pakistani government has declared them“terrorists” and carried out gruesome acts of torture and extrajudicial killings. According to Mr. Waheed Baloch, former Speaker of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly,“Balochistan is the black hole of Pakistan where extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances are committed with impunity. The current uprising of Baloch masses is the result of 75 years of subjugation, oppression, and exploitation committed by Pakistan's military.”The Sindhi Foundation has organized peaceful protests against enforced disappearances of Sindhis in New York, Ottawa, Geneva, Paris, London and Senegal.We invite all those who believe in equality and justice, to support the demand of the missing persons' families to produce their loved ones who have been disappeared.Sufi Laghari , Executive Director of the Sindhi Foundation says." Please join your voice with those demanding fairness and justice. Amplify their voices by spreading the word about this WALK. Let us all stand united in solidarity with the Sindhi and Baloch people.

