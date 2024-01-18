Acorn Influence Appoints Blake Marts As New VP Of Corporate Strategy To Spearhead Product Development And Integration Of Acquisition Capabilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Influence, a New Engen company and influencer solution provider, has appointed Blake Marts as VP of Corporate Strategy, to oversee growth strategy, product development and commercialization, and technology. The new role comes as the agency offering continues to evolve to serve the full-funnel marketer, helping to drive impact across every phase of the customer journey.

Working in partnership with Acorn Influence and New Engen leadership, Marts will also help identify strategic opportunities for the organization, ultimately overseeing the integration of acquired capabilities within the greater agency. This appointment highlights Acorn Influence and New Engen's commitment to harmonizing their business strategies and product development as a whole.

“As Acorn Influence continues to bring its strategic roadmap to market, we could not be more thrilled to welcome Blake to the team,” said Heather Nichols, Chief Executive Officer at Acorn Influence.“His sensibilities and talents lend themselves perfectly to our ongoing work to forge even stronger connections between brands, retailers, first party data, and the creator ecosystem. These endeavors will benefit greatly from his input and innovation, as will our clients and partners.”

Marts brings extensive experience in influencer marketing, retail media, ad tech, and sports marketing, as well as a background in business development and sales leadership. Prior to joining the Acorn Influence team, he served as the Chief Revenue Officer for NOCAP Sports, a leader in facilitating relationships between brands and athletes at the collegiate and professional level. In that role, he helped create many of the partnerships that are now redefining collegiate athletics, utilizing both technology and services to generate positive outcomes.

Before NOCAP Sports, he served as the Senior Director of Product Marketing at Inmar Intelligence, with focus areas including influencer marketing and retail media. During his time at Inmar he led multiple growth initiatives, including the creation and launch of Inmar's in-store media solution and its student-athlete influencer (NIL) project, and development of its retail media suite of solutions.

“Heading into the new year, I'm incredibly excited to join the leadership team at Acorn,” said Marts.“In an industry that has experienced drastic change over the past several years, Acorn Influence has continuously evolved and consistently established itself as an industry leader. I look forward to playing a role in our next stages of growth, and working alongside the team to continue strengthening our best-in-class solutions.”

Marts' appointment comes as the company continues to strengthen its data partnerships with many of the nation's top retailers, and expand the use of creator content beyond its origins on social media. For more information about Acorn Influence solutions, services and partnership opportunities, please contact Ali Smith at ....

About Acorn Influence

Acorn Influence is one of the fastest growing offerings in the rapidly expanding influencer marketing space. Their integrated influencer network, technology and campaign solutions are the choice of more than 50 of the world's leading advertisers, including household names like General Mills, Mondeléz, Coca-Cola & more. From influencer curation, to content development, media deployment and measurement, Acorn Influence has developed a seamless process to create maximum impact and drive accountable growth for their clients. Acorn Influence has been named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 2021 and 2022. Learn more at .

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what's possible in digital marketing. Managing around $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen won the 2022 Google Premier Partner of the Year Award for driving Online Sales; is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company; an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency; and was also named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business list. New Engen recently joined forces with Acorn Influence and LT Partners, adding influencer and partner marketing to the agency's capabilities. Learn more at .

