Biological Evaluation Of Medical Devices, 2 Day In-Person Training Course - London United Kingdom

The ISO 10993 series of standards covering biological evaluation of medical devices is well established and regulatory authorities worldwide expect compliance.

In Europe, compliance with the standards is the easiest way to meet the essential product safety requirements of the MDR and understanding a risk management approach to biological safety is essential.

This seminar will provide key guidance on how to use the standards and successfully apply a risk management approach to the biological evaluation of medical devices. There will be plenty of time during the programme for interactive discussions with experts in this field.

Understand biological risk management

Clarify the requirements of ISO 10993-1

Learn what endpoints need to be addressed in a biological risk assessment

Establish how much chemical characterisation is necessary

Hear the FDA's approach to ISO 10993

Better understand Medical Device Directive (MDD) safety requirements vs the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) safety requirements

Know how extractables and leachables impact on medical device safety Discuss the Japanese and Chinese requirements

The event will be of particular importance to those in the medical device industry from the following departments:



Regulatory affairs

R&D

Product safety/toxicology

Analytical chemistry

Risk assessment and risk management Materials research and evaluation

It will also be of interest to regulatory authorities, Notified Bodies and CROs supporting the medical device industry.

An Introduction to Biological Evaluation

Overview of Biocompatibility

ISO 10993 History and Development/ISO 10993 Structure and Content

Relationship Between Regulatory Standards

Impact of MDR

Impact of Brexit

Gap Analysis of Existing Biocompatibility Data

Medical Device Categorisation for Biological Risk Assessment + Practical Exercise

Endpoints to be Addressed in a Biological Risk Assessment

GLP Requirements Lab Selection

Physical and Chemical Characterisation

Extractables and Leachables Testing - when and why? + Practical Exercise

Use of QSAR

Use of Data Sources to and Literature Searching

Change Management

International Requirements Gas Pathway Devices + Practical Exercise

Philip Clay, Director, Principal Toxicologist. Chorley Consulting



Philip Clay is Director and principal toxicologist with Chorley Consulting. He is a UK and European registered toxicologist and specialises in product safety assessment with over 30 years' experience in toxicology and safety assessment. He is a BSI committee member on CH/194 (Biological evaluation of medical devices) and Principal Expert for WG6 (Mutagenicity, carcinogenicity and reproductive toxicity).

Philip established his reputation as a genetic toxicologist working within the agrochemical, chemical and pharmaceutical industries. He has contributed to many expert panels, helping to shape the testing guidelines and strategies in place today. More recently, this experience and depth of understanding has been applied to designing safety assessment programmes for medical devices and consumer healthcare products for a wide range of clients. Philip is presently a member of a Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) expert group lobbying US FDA regarding the use of in vitro data in the assessment of the biocompatibility of medical devices. He has extensive experience in the biological safety evaluation of a wide range of medical devices from Class 1 consumer healthcare devices through to Class 3 implantable devices. He is an experienced speaker at scientific conferences and has delivered training on biological safety evaluation around the world.

Rona Middlemiss, Chorley Consulting



Rona is a Senior Safety Assessor with Chorley Consulting. She holds a first class MSci in Biomedical Sciences from the University of Aberdeen. Additionally, she has attended training courses on the Practical Application of Toxicology in Drug Development and also Personal Animal License Course, Modules 1-3. She spent her year industry with a multinational consumer healthcare and medical device manufacturer, gaining experience in the safety assessment of medical devices. She joins Chorley from a Scientist role with British American Tobacco where she honed her toxicology skills performing toxicological risk assessment for harm reduction products. Rona brings to Chorley experience gained with a healthcare medical device manufacturer as well toxicological risk assessment skills gained during her time with BAT. During her time with Chorley, Rona has rapidly developed her skills in performing toxicological risk assessments of extractable and leachable data including the use of in silico tools for the prediction of toxicological effects. She has also developed her presentation skills, having presented a number of on-line training modules around various aspects of Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices.

