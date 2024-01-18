(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global DNA Data Storage Market was valued USD 105 Million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 4,168.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 69.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report “ DNA Data Storage Market ” , by Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Chain Termination Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, Nanopore Sequencing), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise), End Use (Pharmaceutical, Hospitals and Clinics, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Biotechnology, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global DNA Data Storage Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 105 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 4,168.6 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 69.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Technology , Deployment Mode , End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Agilent Technologies Inc. Beckman Coulter Sample of Companies Covered Catalog Eurofins Scientific Gatc Biotech AG

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on DNA Data Storage Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The DNA data storage market is witnessing significant growth as the demand for efficient and high-capacity data storage solutions escalates. Leveraging the unique properties of DNA molecules to store massive amounts of information, this market presents a promising alternative to traditional data storage methods. The increasing volume of digital data generated across various industries, coupled with the limitations of conventional storage technologies, is driving the adoption of DNA data storage. Advancements in DNA synthesis and sequencing technologies have enhanced the feasibility and scalability of DNA-based storage systems, attracting investments from key players in the tech and biotech sectors. Additionally, the eco-friendly aspect of DNA storage, with its potential for long-term data preservation, aligns with sustainability goals. However, challenges such as cost, speed of read and write operations, and standardization issues remain, necessitating ongoing research and development efforts to unlock the full potential of the DNA data storage market.

Major vendors in the global DNA Data Storage Market:



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter

Catalog

Eurofins Scientific

Gatc Biotech AG

Helixworks Technologies Ltd

Illumina Inc.

Iridia Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft

Siemens

SOSV LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. sTwist Bioscience

Request for Discount @

Advancements in DNA synthesis and sequencing technologies

Advancements in DNA synthesis and sequencing technologies serve as a significant driver propelling the growth of the DNA data storage market. Continuous progress in these key areas has substantially improved the feasibility and efficiency of encoding digital information into DNA molecules. Enhanced DNA synthesis methods enable the accurate creation of synthetic DNA strands, while improvements in sequencing technologies facilitate the reliable retrieval of stored data. These advancements contribute to cost reduction, increased data storage density, and faster read and write speeds, addressing critical challenges that have historically impeded the widespread adoption of DNA data storage. As these technologies evolve, the scalability and commercial viability of DNA data storage solutions improve, fostering greater interest and investment from both the biotechnology and information technology sectors. The synergy between DNA synthesis, sequencing, and data storage technologies positions DNA as a promising medium for high-capacity, long-term storage solutions in the ever-expanding digital landscape.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Advancements in DNA synthesis and sequencing technologies Increasing Investment to Enhance Data Storage Capacity

Opportunities:



Growing R&D investments and initiatives Adoption of DNA data storage solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications

Enhanced Security and Data Privacy

Enhanced security and data privacy capabilities represent a compelling opportunity for the DNA data storage market. The inherent stability and density of genetic information make DNA an attractive option for safeguarding sensitive data, aligning with the escalating concerns around cybersecurity and data privacy. Unlike traditional storage methods, DNA data storage provides a unique level of resilience, as the information is encoded within the DNA molecules, offering a natural encryption layer. This characteristic enhances the security posture against potential data breaches and unauthorized access. As industries grapple with stricter regulations and increasing cyber threats, the DNA data storage market stands to benefit from positioning itself as a secure and reliable alternative. This opportunity not only attracts organizations with stringent data protection requirements, such as healthcare and finance but also positions DNA data storage as a key player in addressing the broader challenges associated with data security in the digital era.

The market for DNA Data Storage is dominated by North America.

The market for DNA data storage is predominantly dominated by North America, with the United States and Canada playing pivotal roles in driving this leadership. The United States, with its robust technological infrastructure and substantial investments in research and development, stands as a major hub for DNA data storage innovation. Numerous companies and research institutions in the U.S. are at the forefront of developing and commercializing DNA data storage solutions, attracting significant investments from both public and private sectors. Canada, too, contributes to the regional dominance, benefiting from its strong biotechnology and information technology sectors. Government support, coupled with a thriving ecosystem of startups and collaborations between academia and industry, positions North America as a key player in shaping the global landscape of DNA data storage. The region's strategic focus on technological advancements and research initiatives reinforces its central role in propelling the growth and adoption of DNA data storage solutions worldwide.

The Cloud-based Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Deployment the DNA Data Storage market is segmented into Cloud, On-Premise. Cloud-based deployment emerges as a dominating segment in the DNA data storage market, reflecting the industry's shift towards scalable and flexible storage solutions. Leveraging the cloud infrastructure offers unparalleled advantages, enabling businesses to efficiently manage and access vast amounts of genomic data. Cloud-based DNA data storage provides a cost-effective alternative, as organizations can leverage the infrastructure on a pay-as-you-go basis, eliminating the need for significant upfront investments in on-premises hardware. This approach enhances accessibility, facilitates collaboration, and ensures seamless integration with existing cloud-based computing environments. As businesses increasingly embrace cloud technologies for their data storage needs, the cloud-based deployment segment is expected to witness sustained growth, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of DNA data storage solutions.

Inquire Before Buying:

Browse Similar Reports:

Hyperscale Data Center Market 2023 – 2030 By Service (Consulting, Installation and Deployment, Maintenance and Support), End-User, Data Center Size, IndustrySolution (Server, Storage, Networking, Software -Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

AI-powered Storage Market 2023 – 2030 By Architecture (File & Object-Based Storage), Storage Medium (SSD, HDD), & End User (Enterprises, CSP, Government, Telecom), Offering (Hardware, Software), Storage System (DAS, NAS, SAN), Storage - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Storage as a Service Market 2023 – 2030 By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry (Media & Entertainment, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Education)Service Type (Cloud NAS, Cloud SAN, Cloud Backup, Cloud Archiving) -Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |