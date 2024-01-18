Brightspeed Lights Up Salem With Fiber Optic Internet

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invests in bridging digital divide through reliable, high-speed connectivity

Salem, MO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightspeed, the nation's fifth largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC), brings state-of-the-art fiber broadband network to Salem, Missouri. More than 2,100 Salem families and businesses now have access to high-speed Brightspeed Fiber Internet services. These initial locations are part of the first phase of Brightspeed's multi-year investment to connect more than 310,000 locations across the state of Missouri - a state that ranks 43rd in the nation when it comes to internet coverage, speed and availability, according to Broadbandnow.

“Since we launched just over a year ago, we have been working on bringing our high-speed fiber broadband network to Salem where residents previously had limited access to quality high-speed internet services,” said Claudia Sands, Brightspeed director of state and local government affairs.“Now our work with local municipalities and leaders has paid off and we have expanded our network to give Missouri residents a more reliable, faster option for internet connectivity.”

“Empowering Missouri with Brightspeed's high-speed internet is not just about connecting people, it's about providing individuals and small businesses what they need to compete and thrive in our highly connected world,” said Missouri State Senator Justin Brown, District 16.“When communities are equipped with the essential resource of high-speed internet, they gain access to the digital world and the ability to transform their future.”

Brightspeed is investing $2 billion in deploying next-generation fiber-optic technology to build a more reliable, super-fast broadband internet network that will reach more than three million homes and businesses across 20 states. In addition to the company's multi-million-dollar investment in deploying its fiber broadband network in Missouri communities, Brightspeed is also pursuing state and federal funding to augment its current fiber network build plan to help close the state's digital divide.

New customers in Salem are eligible for discounted pricing on Brightspeed's ultrafast fiber internet plans.* For more information, go to .

