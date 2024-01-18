ONE·N·TEN SECURES $1.9 MILLION IN FUNDING TO EXPAND REACH OF PROMISE OF A NEW DAY LGBTQ+ YOUNG ADULT HOUSING PROGRAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- one·n·ten , Arizona's foremost provider of social and supportive services for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults, has received a substantial $1.9 million funding grant for their Promise of a New Day (POND) Housing program. The announcement comes on the heels of Governor Katie Hobbs' recent unveiling of an $89 million initiative to create new affordable housing opportunities across the state [1].

This transformative funding will significantly bolster one·n·ten's efforts to combat housing insecurity among LGBTQ+ youth. According to Chapin Hall, LGBTQ+ youth are twice as likely to experience homelessness as their peers and they are 2 to 3 times more likely to experience pervasive exposure to trauma, such as exchanging sex for basic needs or being physically harmed by others. In addition, LGBTQ+ youth have over twice the rate of early death among youth experiencing homelessness. These statistics illustrate the demand for programs that center explicitly around the needs of the LGBTQ+ unsheltered and functionally homeless youth population, especially because LGBTQ+ youth are often hesitant to engage services that are not demonstrably safe and affirming for queer young folks [2].

The POND Housing program , which has been at the forefront of providing safe and affirming housing solutions, is poised for expansion, thanks to this financial injection. "Many of the young people in our housing program first became unhoused after being kicked out by families that were unsupportive of their LGBTQ+ identities. This funding demonstrates Governor Hobbs' commitment to an“Arizona for everyone” and will allow us to connect youth with life-changing opportunities, a new place to call home, and a community that encourages & cheers them on for who they are and all they will accomplish." said Kado Stewart, Vice President of Programs & Strategy at one·n·ten.

The POND Housing Program provides quick housing solutions for LGBTQ+ and allied young adults, ages 18-24, who are literally homeless, functionally homeless, and/or fleeing a dangerous situation. With temporary navigation and supportive services, 75 unsheltered youth, primarily in Maricopa County, will be supported in addressing their challenges in a safe space, where growth, self-esteem, and strengths are celebrated and nurtured on the journey to maintaining permanent housing stability.“This funding allows us to house more LGBTQ+ young folks at a time when they need us most.” said Keri Kramer, POND Program Manager.

When speaking on the impact of POND, Ashley, a young person who has successfully exited the housing program shared,“one·n·ten saved my life in more ways than they'll ever know! From accepting me for who I am, to being housed and getting my name changed, I can't thank one·n·ten enough for what they've done for me.”

one·n·ten is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving and assisting LGBTQ+ youth and young adults, ages 11-24. From weekly meet-up groups and outdoor adventure programs to fun, social events, and housing navigation, one·n·ten creates a safe space where LGBTQ+ youth are encouraged and celebrated for being exactly who they are. Visit

